* Telecom regulator investigating if privacy laws violated
* Brazil government pushing U.S. for explanations
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8 Brazil's
telecommunications agency said on Monday it would investigate
whether local operators had violated customer privacy rules in
alleged surveillance of Brazilian telecommunications data by
U.S. spy agencies.
The decision came as U.S. officials, including the American
ambassador in Brasilia, sought to reassure Brazil following
reports in the O Globo newspaper that the American Central
Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency had gathered
telephone and email data in Brazil and used Brazil-based
equipment to do so.
The stories, on Sunday and Monday, were based on reporting
from documents provided by Edward Snowden, the fugitive former
American intelligence contractor, to Glenn Greenwald, the
journalist who first broke the story of surveillance by the
American government of telecommunications data in the U.S.
Greenwald, an American citizen who lives in Rio de Janeiro,
said on Sunday in a Twitter message that he had worked with O
Globo on the reports to more quickly relay the scope and reach
of the alleged surveillance. The bulk of Greenwald's stories
thus far have appeared in the British newspaper, the Guardian.
Following the reports in O Globo, Brazil's government said
it would press the United States for an "explanation."
"We don't agree with interference of that type, not just in
Brazil, but in any other country," President Dilma Rousseff told
reporters on Monday.
Brazil's communications minister Paulo Bernardo said that
Thomas Shannon, the U.S. ambassador in Brazil, told him in a
meeting that the United States had not spied on Brazilian
citizens or violated their privacy by gathering data on them
from the Internet.
At a news conference, Bernardo said the ambassador
acknowledged that the U.S. government does monitor metadata from
telephone calls, "but not in Brazil."
Shannon denied that Brazilian telecoms firms had cooperated
in violating the privacy of Brazilians, the minister said. A
U.S. embassy spokesman confirmed the meeting with Bernardo,
adding that Shannon afterwards said the O Globo reports were "an
erroneous characterization of our intelligence programs."
U.S. AMBASSADOR INVITED TO TESTIFY
Meanwhile, the Brazilian Senate's foreign relations
committee said it would invite Shannon to testify at a special
hearing this week. Greenwald will also be invited to testify, in
addition to Brazilian security, intelligence and foreign affairs
officials.
"We need to examine carefully the documents published this
weekend," Senator Ricardo Ferraço, the committee chair, said in
a Twitter message. It is unclear whether Shannon, who is not
obliged to testify, will do so.
Anatel, Brazil's telecommunications regulator, for its part
said Monday it would work with the country's federal police to
determine whether local telephone operators had broken any laws.
The agency did not say what companies would be probed or whether
any specific operators were already under suspicion.
According to the O Globo stories, access to Brazilian
communications was obtained through American companies that were
partners with Brazilian telecommunications companies. The
reports did not identify any of the companies.
Brazil's biggest telecommunications companies include TIM
Participacoes, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia
, Grupo Oi, Telefonica Brasil,
and Claro, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil
.