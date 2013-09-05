By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA, Sept 5
BRASILIA, Sept 5 Can any government escape the
prying eyes of the U.S. National Security Agency? Brazil is
going to try.
Angered by recent revelations that the United States spied
on its emails and phone calls and even its president, Brazil's
government is speeding up efforts to improve the security of its
communications - and hopefully keep more of its secrets under
wraps.
By purchasing a new satellite, pushing bureaucrats in
Brasilia to use secure email platforms and even building its own
fiber-optic cable to communicate with governments in neighboring
countries, Brazil hopes to at least reduce the amount of
information available to foreign spies.
The growing emphasis on secure communications has been a
somewhat tough sell in a famously relaxed country that has no
history of international terrorism and hasn't gone to war with
any of its neighbors in more than a century.
Brazilian officials also admit they face the same problems
as many other countries upset by the recent NSA disclosures.
That is, building new technology is expensive and difficult, and
even then there is no guarantee of fully dodging the
sophisticated dragnet employed by the U.S. government.
Nonetheless, Brazil is particularly motivated to act.
More than most other countries, it has been embarrassed by
documents leaked by fugitive former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden. A report by Globo TV on Sunday displayed a document
with a diagram showing communications between President Dilma
Rousseff and her top aides, which it said was part of an NSA
"case study" on its own powers of espionage.
Rousseff was so angered by the news that she may cancel a
planned state visit to the White House next month, an official
told Reuters on Wednesday.
That followed a report in July that the NSA had used secret
surveillance programs to spy on emails and collect data on
telephone calls in Brazil and other Latin American countries. In
response, the U.S. government has said it monitors the patterns
of communications in order to detect potential threats to
security, but it does not snoop on ordinary people.
Bureaucrats working in Brasilia's modernistic government
buildings have had encrypted email services, including a local
platform known as "Expresso," available to them for years.
But it wasn't until the recent disclosures that many
officials realized their value, said Marcos Melo, a manager at
Serpro, the state-run communications company that created
Expresso and provides the government with secure databases.
"Now people understand the risk you run of not protecting
your communications," said Melo. "When we started investing in
Expresso six years ago, they said: 'Why bother developing a new
tool if Gmail exists and is free?'."
CONTROLLING THE SKIES
The first wave of spying disclosures in July included
documents showing the NSA and the Central Intelligence Agency
jointly ran satellite monitoring stations in 64 countries,
including one based in a residential neighborhood of Brazil's
capital, Brasilia.
Coincidence or not, Brazil has made key decisions in recent
weeks to gain more independence in the skies above.
Within weeks, it picked Thales Alenia Space, a consortium
led by Europe's largest defense electronics company, France's
Thales, to build a satellite that will be shared by
Brazil's government and armed forces.
The bidding was decided by Visiona, a new venture set up by
state-led telecom company Telebras and Brazilian
aircraft maker Embraer to operate the new satellite
and build future ones.
The choice of Thales over a consortium of U.S. and Japanese
companies raised eyebrows among some diplomats in Brasilia who
wondered if the NSA disclosures were to blame.
Telebras president Caio Bonilha told Reuters the main factor
in the decision was cost and not concerns that a U.S.-made
satellite could be more susceptible to U.S. spying programs.
However, speaking broadly about recent company actions, he
recognized that "now, security has become a top concern."
Much of the Brazilian government's communications, including
those of the military, rely on a satellite owned by a company
controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. Brazil cannot
control its angle let alone the security of its channels.
The new satellite provided by Thales will be launched from
neighboring French Guiana in 2016. The total cost, including the
satellite, launch and insurance, will be $600 million to $650
million.
It will provide access to broad-band Internet service in
remote parts of Brazil and extend the government's digital
networks to every corner of Latin America's largest nation.
Brazil has also begun to establish direct fiber-optic
connections with its South American neighbors - Uruguay has been
connected, Argentina is next - to avoid government-to-government
information passing through U.S networks.
"The less your information travels around the world, the
safer it will be," said Bonilha.
SECURE EMAIL
Serpro, the state company that provides secure
communications, also expects more adopters going forward.
Expresso is a communications suite with email, chat, video
conferencing, file management and document exchange tools. It
has 700,000 users, though only 60,000 in the federal government
and just 1,000 in Rousseff's presidential palace, for now. Other
customers for the software include other state enterprises and
private companies.
Serpro's work developing Expresso version 3, with German IT
company Metaways, has become a government priority, Melo said.
Expresso is based on open source software, which contrary to
what one might think provides greater security because the code
is known and can be fully checked for invasive activity, unlike
proprietary software which has a secret code that could hide
access by others to your data, which Melo said is the case with
Google.
Google has denied that the U.S. government has access or a
"back door" to the information stored in its data centers.
Brazil's Senate Foreign Relations Committee called on
Google, Facebook and Microsoft executives in
Brazil to testify at a hearing probing their possible
collaboration with the NSA. They flatly denied that their
companies have played any such role.
Even under the bright lights of Brazil's Congress,
expectations of total protection against spying are muted.
"Espionage has existed ever since nations existed, but it
has reached unimaginable dimensions with the NSA," said
committee chairman Senator Ricardo Ferraco, who backed a
parliamentary inquiry launched last week into the NSA spying.
"But let's not kid ourselves. However much we do, it will
never be enough to stop U.S. electronic surveillance, because
today's technology is boundless," the senator said.