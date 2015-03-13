WASHINGTON, March 13 Social media and other
technology are making it increasingly difficult to combat
militants who are using such modern resources to share
information and conduct operations, the head of the U.S. Central
Intelligence Agency said on Friday.
CIA Director John Brennan, in a speech in New York, said
such communications only add to the difficulty of dealing with
diffuse threats and attacks across the world from groups like
Islamic State, known also as ISIL, and others.
"New technologies can help groups like ISIL coordinate
operations, attract new recruits, disseminate propaganda, and
inspire sympathizers across the globe to act in their name,"
Brennan said, using an acronym for the militant group that has
taken hold in Syria and Iraq.
"The overall threat of terrorism is greatly amplified by
today's interconnected world, where an incident in one corner of
the globe can instantly spark a reaction thousands of miles
away; and where a lone extremist can go online and learn how to
carry out an attack without ever leaving home," Brennan said.
Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations, Brennan cited
a recent spate of attacks, including shootings at the French
satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, at a cafe in Copenhagen,
Denmark and a Pakistani school.
"These attacks underscore a disturbing trend that we have
been monitoring for some time: The emergence of a terrorist
threat that is increasingly decentralized, difficult to track,
and difficult to thwart."
The security concerns over the last year underscore an
increasingly volatile world with more outbreaks of instability
since the fall of the Soviet Union, Brennan said.
And while agencies such as the CIA have worked to boost
their capability of fighting cyber-based threats, those bent on
committing acts of terror have also improved their use of
technologies, he added.
Brennan said governments would have to work with private
industry and other partners to identify and track down
extremists, pointing to the ongoing conflict in Syria and Iraq
and the challenge of foreign fighters engaging in the conflict
there as a top priority.
There, he said, "at least 20,000 fighters from more than 90
countries have gone to fight - several thousand of them from
Western nations, including the United States."
