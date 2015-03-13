(Adds comments on Islamic State, social media)
WASHINGTON, March 13 Social media and other
technology are making it increasingly difficult to combat
militants who are using such modern resources to share
information and conduct operations, the head of the U.S. Central
Intelligence Agency said on Friday.
CIA Director John Brennan, in a speech in New York, said
such communications heighten the challenge of dealing with
diffuse threats and attacks across the world from groups like
Islamic State, known also as ISIL, and others.
"New technologies can help groups like ISIL coordinate
operations, attract new recruits, disseminate propaganda, and
inspire sympathizers across the globe to act in their name,"
Brennan said, using an acronym for the militant group that has
taken hold in Syria and Iraq.
"The overall threat of terrorism is greatly amplified by
today's interconnected world, where an incident in one corner of
the globe can instantly spark a reaction thousands of miles
away; and where a lone extremist can go online and learn how to
carry out an attack without ever leaving home," Brennan said.
Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations, Brennan cited
a recent spate of attacks, including shootings at the French
satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, at a Pakistani school, and at
a cafe in Copenhagen, Denmark.
"These attacks underscore a disturbing trend that we have
been monitoring for some time: The emergence of a terrorist
threat that is increasingly decentralized, difficult to track,
and difficult to thwart," he said.
While U.S. agencies have boosted efforts against cyber-based
threats, those bent on committing acts of terrorism have also
improved their use of technologies, Brennan said.
Islamic State militants have used social media and other
technology to grow into a global movement that attracts recruits
by romanticizing its narrative in places like Syria and Iraq, he
said.
"This phenomenon now has generated a lot of appeal" Brennan
said. "We see these different franchises ... that are trying to
get on the bandwagon of this phenomenon and so this is a
worrisome sort of global movement" requiring a broad response.
Brennan said a variety of strategies, including monitoring
social media, were needed to help identify threats.
"We need to have a better sense of what's happening in the
streets. And that's why looking at social media and other things
you can maybe have a better sense of the barometric conditions
in a country that are going to be more conducive to the forming
of a storm."
