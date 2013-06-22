* Europe will want answers, justice minister says
* Germans already outraged by report on U.S. cyber-prying
* Latest article says UK agency trawled web, phone traffic
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, June 22 Britain's European partners will
seek urgent clarification from London about whether a British
spy agency has tapped international telephone and Internet
traffic on a massive scale, Germany's justice minister said on
Saturday.
Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger said a report in
Britain's Guardian newspaper read like the plot of a horror film
and, if confirmed as true, would be a "catastrophe".
In its latest article based on information from Edward
Snowden, a former contractor for the U.S. National Security
Agency (NSA), the Guardian reported a project codenamed
"Tempora" under which Britain's eavesdropping agency can tap
into and store huge volumes of data from fibre-optic cables.
Tempora has been running for about 18 months and allows the
Government Communications Headquarters agency (GCHQ) to access
the data and keep it for 30 days, the paper said, adding that
much information was shared with the NSA.
"If these accusations are correct, this would be a
catastrophe," Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger said in a statement
emailed to Reuters.
"The accusations against Great Britain sound like a
Hollywood nightmare. The European institutions should seek
straight away to clarify the situation."
With a few months to go before federal elections, the
minister's comments are likely to please Germans who are highly
sensitive to government monitoring, having lived through the
Stasi secret police in communist East Germany and with lingering
memories of the Gestapo under the Nazis.
"The accusations make it sound as if George Orwell's
surveillance society has become reality in Great Britain," the
parliamentary floor leader of the opposition Social Democrats,
Thomas Oppermann, was quoted as saying in a newspaper.
Orwell's novel "1984" envisioned a futuristic security state
where "Big Brother" spied on the intimate details of people's
lives.
"This is unbearable," Oppermann told the Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. "The government must clarify these
accusations and act against a total surveillance of German
citizens."
Earlier this month, in response to questions about the
secret U.S. data-monitoring programme Prism, also exposed by
Snowden, British Foreign Secretary William Hague told parliament
that GCHQ always adhered to British law when processing data
gained from eavesdropping.
He would not confirm or deny any details of UK-U.S.
intelligence sharing, saying that to do so could help Britain's
enemies.
News of Prism outraged Germans, with one politician likening
U.S. tactics to those of the Stasi, and the issue overshadowed a
visit by U.S. President Barack Obama to Berlin last week.
(Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)