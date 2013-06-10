* Foreign minister to make statement on eavesdropping
* Parliament want answers on intelligence requests
By Sarah Young
LONDON, June 10 Britain must say if its spies
acted illegally after revelations that they received data
collected secretly by the United States from the the world's
biggest Internet companies, members of parliament said on
Monday.
The Guardian newspaper has suggested that the United States
may have handed over information on Britons gathered under a top
secret programme codenamed PRISM which collated emails, Internet
chat and files directly from the servers of companies such as
Google, Facebook, Twitter and Skype.
Foreign Secretary William Hague, who is due to address
parliament on Monday about the reports, has said Britain's GCHQ
eavesdropping agency broke no laws, though he refused to confirm
or deny that Britain had received the secretly collected data.
Lawmakers have asked whether British spies might have
circumvented a law that demands senior-level approval for
intercepting emails and Internet data about people in the United
Kingdom, by simply asking for it from the United States.
"One of the big questions that's being asked is: if British
intelligence agencies want to seek to know the content of
emails, can they get round the normal law in the UK by simply
asking an American agency to provide that information?" Malcolm
Rifkind, the chairman of parliament's Intelligence and Security
Committee, told BBC Radio 4 on Monday.
"The law's actually quite clear: if the British
intelligence agencies are seeking to know the content of emails
about people living in the UK then they actually have to get
lawful authority," he said.
"Normally, that means ministerial authority, and that
applies equally, whether they're going to do the intercept
themselves or whether they're going to ask somebody else to do
it on their behalf."
U.S. law puts limits on the government's authority to snoop
at home but virtually no restrictions on U.S. spies
eavesdropping on the communications of foreigners, including in
allied countries, such as Britain, with which Washington shares
intelligence.
The Guardian said it had obtained documents which showed
GCHQ had generated 197 intelligence reports from PRISM last
year.
GCHQ, the Government Communications Headquarters, is the
responsibility of Foreign Secretary Hague.
"As the minister responsible for GCHQ he does need to seek
to give assurances to parliament about the laws and procedures
that are in place," Douglas Alexander, foreign affairs spokesman
for the opposition Labour party, told the BBC.
"We need clarity in terms of what are the procedures, what
are the protocols and what are the laws."
The Guardian reported that GCHQ had been secretly gathering
intelligence from PRISM and had had access to the system since
at least June 2010.
GCHQ said in an emailed statement to Reuters last week: "Our
work is carried out in accordance with a strict legal and policy
framework which ensures that our activities are authorised,
necessary and proportionate."