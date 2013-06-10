(Recasts with Canadian government brushing off questions on
Prism)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, June 10 Canada's government on Monday
declined to say whether it was using data gathered by a secret
U.S. government eavesdropping program, but confirmed its own
secret signals intelligence agency was monitoring foreign phone
and internet traffic.
An ex-CIA employee working as a contractor for the U.S.
National Security Agency says the NSA is running a massive
surveillance program called Prism that scoops up information
from phone companies as well as internet data from large
companies such as Google and Facebook.
His revelations have launched a broad debate on privacy
rights and the limits of security programs in the aftermath of
the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.
Pressed by opposition legislators as to whether Canada was
making use of Prism data, Defence Minister Peter MacKay did not
answer the question.
Instead, he referred to the practices of Canada's top secret
Communication Security Establishment (CSE), a branch of the
defense ministry that specializes in gathering signals
intelligence abroad.
"CSE does not target communications of Canadians. This is
foreign intelligence. This is something that has been happening
for years," he told the House of Commons.
Canada works very closely with the United States, which
along with Britain, New Zealand and Australia belong to the
so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network.
MacKay confirmed a report in the Globe and Mail newspaper
that said CSE - which is not allowed to monitor domestic
telecommunications or target Canadians - runs a global
electronic eavesdropping program designed to detect patterns of
suspicious activity.
Like Prism, the CSE program collects data about calls rather
than the content of the calls, the Globe said, citing documents
obtained under access to information legislation.
"This program is very much directed at activities outside
the country, foreign threats, in fact. There is rigorous
oversight, there is legislation in place that specifically
dictates what can and cannot be examined," MacKay said.
The documents obtained by the Globe showed that MacKay
signed a ministerial directive approving an updated version of
the program on November 21, 2011.
The Globe said CSE had suspended a previous version of the
program for more than a year in 2008 after a federal watchdog
raised concerns it could lead to warrantless surveillance of
Canadians.
Jack Harris, defense spokesman for the official opposition
New Democrats, said MacKay had not made clear whether Canada had
access to Prism data. Harris also noted that federal authorities
needed a court order to eavesdrop on Canadians.
"What access to personal information about Canadians or
citizens does the government collect and is it appropriate that
they do that without the authority of the courts ... through
Prism and on its own?" he asked.
Canada's privacy commissioner, Jennifer Stoddart, said she
was alarmed by the reports on Prism and would press to see if
Canadians have been affected, a spokesman said on Monday.
She will also contact data protection authorities around the
world to discuss whether to mount a joint fact-finding effort
into the recent revelations, he added.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway, Janet
Guttsman and Paul Simao)