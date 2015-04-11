WASHINGTON The U.S. Capitol was locked down on Saturday after shots were fired nearby, but police have "neutralized" the suspected shooter, U.S. Capitol police said.

Police were also investigating a suspicious package on the lower west terrace of the Capitol building in Washington, and several nearby streets were closed.

Police did not give details of what happened to the suspected shooter.

However, several media reports including NBC and the Associated Press said the man had committed suicide, and that he left behind a suitcase that was being investigating by a bomb squad.

"The Capitol has been locked down because of the potential security threat. No one can enter or exit," Capitol Police spokeswoman Kimberly Schneider said in a statement.

The incident occurred on a Saturday and Congress is out of session this week, so few lawmakers were in town. But the city was crowded with tourists in town for the popular annual Cherry Blossom festival.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler and Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry)