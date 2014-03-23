WASHINGTON, March 23 Saying his emails are
likely monitored by intelligence agencies, former President
Jimmy Carter is using an old-fashioned method of communication
with world leaders these days - the post office.
"As a matter of fact, you know, I have felt that my own
communications are probably monitored," Carter told NBC's "Meet
the Press" in an interview that aired on Sunday.
"And when I want to communicate with a foreign leader
privately, I type or write a letter myself, put it in the post
office, and mail it," he added.
Asked about disclosures of sweeping U.S. surveillance
activities, Carter, a Democrat who served as president from 1977
to 1981, said the practice "has been extremely liberalized and,
I think, abused by our own intelligence agencies."
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)