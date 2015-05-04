WASHINGTON May 3 The U.S. Justice Department
will begin disclosing more information about how law enforcement
officials use secret cellphone tracking devices and is reviewing
how the technology is deployed, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Sunday.
The newspaper, quoting Justice Department officials, said
senior officials had determined they must be more open about the
way the devices are used and why, although there was no
agreement about how much to disclose or how quickly.
Asked about the report, Justice Department spokesman Patrick
Rodenbush said: "With regard to this particular technology, the
Department of Justice is in the process of examining its
policies to ensure they reflect the department's continuing
commitment to conducting its vital missions while according
appropriate respect for privacy and civil liberties."
The Journal said the FBI had begun getting search warrants
to use the technology that traces criminal suspects through
their cellphones. For years, the bureau did not get such
warrants, the paper added.
Inside the Justice Department, the FBI, U.S. Marshals
Service and Drug Enforcement Administration deploy the
technology, the Journal said, with each agency having its own
rules about how to use it.
The technology was created over a decade ago to help hunt
militants and spies abroad. The Journal said many local police
departments were now using it to track criminal suspects they
are investigating.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)