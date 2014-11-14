(Adds Justice Department spokesman declining comment, paragraph
6)
WASHINGTON Nov 13 An agency of the U.S. Justice
Department is gathering data from thousands of cell phones,
including both criminal suspects and innocent Americans, by
using fake communications towers on airplanes, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Thursday.
The program run by the U.S. Marshals Service began
operations in 2007 and uses Cessna planes flying from at least
five major airports and covering most of the U.S. population,
the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the operations.
The planes use devices made by Boeing Co that mimic
the cell phone towers used by major telecommunications companies
and trick mobile phones into revealing their unique registration
data, the report said.
The devices, nicknamed "dirtboxes," can collect information
from tens of thousands of cell phones in a single flight, which
occur on a regular basis, according to those with knowledge of
the program, the Journal said.
It said a Justice Department official would not confirm or
deny the existence of such a program, saying such discussion
would allow criminal suspects or foreign powers to determine
U.S. surveillance abilities, but that department agencies comply
with federal law, including by seeking court approval.
A Department of Justice spokesman declined to comment to
Reuters.
The program is similar to one used by the National Security
Agency which collects the phone records of millions of Americans
in order to find a single person or a handful of people.
The Journal cited the people familiar with the program as
saying that the device used in the program decides which phones
belong to suspects and "lets go" of non-suspect phones.
Although it can interrupt calls on some phones, authorities
have made software changes to make sure it doesn't interrupt
anyone calling the 911 emergency number for help, one person
familiar with the matter said, the Journal reported.
It also bypasses telephone companies, allowing authorities
to locate suspects directly, people with knowledge of the
program said.
The Journal quoted Christopher Soghoian, chief technologist
at the American Civil Liberties Union, as calling it "a dragnet
surveillance program. It's inexcusable and it's likely, to the
extent judges are authorizing it, they have no idea of the scale
of it."
The newspaper said it was unknown what steps are being taken
to ensure data collected on innocent people is not kept for
future perusal by authorities.
(Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)