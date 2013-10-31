BEIJING Oct 31 China is demanding an
explanation from the United States after a report in an
Australian newspaper said Australian embassies, including the
one in Beijing, were being used as part of a U.S.-led spying
operation.
The Sydney Morning Herald said on Thursday that the
intelligence collection takes place in Australian embassies
across Asia, as well as other diplomatic missions, without most
Australian diplomats knowing about it.
"China is extremely concerned about this report and demands
that the United States offers a clarification and explanation,"
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily
news briefing.
"We also demand that foreign embassies in China and their
staff respect the Vienna Convention ... and other international
treaties and not get involved in any activities which do not
accord with their status or post and harm China's security and
interests," she added.
China and Australia had a consensus to increase cooperation,
and both viewed the other as a development opportunity, Hua
said.
"We hope and expect that Australia can work hard with China
in this regard."
China's own security services are widely believed to run a
sophisticated tapping and surveillance operation, at least
domestically, though the government denies accusations it tries
to hack into overseas computer networks.
China, a major trading partner in the midst of negotiations
on a free-trade agreement with Australia, expressed concern
earlier this week after Australia's newly elected government
said it was upholding a ban on China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd from bidding for work on the country's $38 billion
National Broadband Network.
The political uproar over alleged U.S. eavesdropping on
close European allies produced an unusual defence from the
National Security Agency this week - NSA Director General Keith
Alexander said it was the Europeans themselves who did the
spying, and then handed the data to the Americans.
Alexander's disclosure at a public congressional hearing
marked yet another milestone in the NSA's emergence from the
shadows to defend its electronic surveillance mission in the
wake of damaging revelations by former agency contractor Edward
Snowden.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)