BEIJING Nov 1 The United States country risks
its own security by refusing to trust even its own friends and
spying on its allies, China's official Xinhua news agency said
on Friday, labelling the latest revelations heart-stoppingly
fascinating.
"The sole superpower's spying saga is spicy on a
heart-attack scale. It is particularly hurtful to those supposed
to trust America the most - its allies," Xinhua said in an
English-language commentary, peppered with colourful language.
"What is counter-intuitive in the NSA forage is its
nonsensical approach: relentless and indiscriminate like a
vacuum cleaner. It just bugs everybody, even its closest allies
in Europe," it added.
The head of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) defended
his beleaguered organisation on Tuesday, saying it acts within
the law to stop militant attacks and calling reports that the
NSA collected data on millions of telephone calls in Europe
false.
The White House has moved to limit some NSA programmes,
including one that monitored the cellphone of German Chancellor
Angela Merkel.
"Ironically enough, the bugging undermines the very thing it
is supposed to protect - national security. As America pins its
security on alliances, the tapping tale would sour its
relationship with allies - and thus erode its security bedrock -
more than any terrorist would be capable of," Xinhua wrote.
Xinhua commentaries are not official policy statements, but
can be read as reflections of Chinese government thinking.
The Chinese government is often accused, most vocally by the
United States, of hacking into computer networks overseas,
targeting both companies and government departments. China
consistently denies the accusations, saying it is one of the
world's biggest victims of hacking.
Xinhua said that the U.S. prevarications about the spying
accusations was deeply hypocritical, especially considering the
allegations about hacking thrown Beijing's way by Washington.
"The apparent application of a double standard only
reinforces the image of a Janus-faced America. In the sunlight,
it preaches; in the dark, it pries. On the offensive, it orates;
on the defensive, it equivocates," it wrote.
"Uncle Sam needs to remember what happened to the tailor in
the Lady Godiva story - Peeping Tom was struck blind."