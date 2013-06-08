* Clapper says surveillance project not aimed at U.S.
citizens
* Fact sheet reveals details of highly classified program
By Timothy Gardner and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, June 8 The top U.S. intelligence
official launched an aggressive defense on Saturday of a secret
government data collection program, blasting what he called
"reckless disclosures" of a highly classified spy agency project
code-named PRISM.
While acknowledging PRISM's existence by name for the first
time, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said it
had been mischaracterized by the media. The project is legal,
not aimed at U.S. citizens and has thwarted threats against the
country, he said.
"Over the last week we have seen reckless disclosures of
intelligence community measures used to keep Americans safe,"
Clapper said in a statement.
He said the surveillance activities reported in the
Washington Post and Britain's Guardian newspaper were lawful and
conducted under authorities approved by Congress. "Significant
misimpressions" have resulted from recent articles, he said.
Clapper's comments were the latest development in an
escalating battle over government spying and civil liberties,
involving the Obama administration and news organizations that
have published details of U.S. data mining efforts.
A fact sheet accompanying the statement discussed in general
terms what had been until Thursday an unknown and highly
classified program. It made a rare public acknowledgement that
U.S. spy agencies obtained data from U.S. telecommunications
providers, but defended the practice as legal and regulated by
courts.
"The United States Government does not unilaterally obtain
information from the servers of U.S. electronic communication
service providers. All such information is obtained with FISA
Court approval and with the knowledge of the provider," the fact
sheet said, referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Act Court.
PRISM, characterized in news reports as a top-secret
National Security Agency program for extracting data from the
computers of internet companies, in reality is an "internal
government computer system" used to "facilitate" the
government's handling of information it collects from service
providers, according to the factsheet.
The reports this week said the surveillance program
involving internet firms and established under Republican
President George W. Bush in 2007, had seen "exponential growth"
under President Barack Obama, a Democrat. It said the NSA
increasingly relied on PRISM as a source of raw material for
daily intelligence reports to the president.
The news reports included PowerPoint slides showing that
major Internet companies such as Yahoo, Google
, Facebook and a half-dozen others were involved
in the program.
Alan Rusbridger, editor-in-chief of the Guardian, had no
comment on Clapper's statement. Washington Post spokeswoman Kris
Coratti said the company had no comment.
REAFFIRMS ADMINISTRATION POSITION
Internet providers have said they knew nothing about any NSA
collection program called PRISM and that they have only
cooperated with legal government requests for data.
The government can only target someone for internet
surveillance if "there is an appropriate, and documented foreign
intelligence purpose" for collection, the fact sheet said.
Those purposes include countering terrorism, weapons
proliferation and cyber threats, Clapper said in the statement.
He did not further explain how those broad targeting guidelines
are used in practice.
Previous administration statements in the wake of leaks
about the NSA program have not mentioned that it was gathering
information related to cyber threats and weapons proliferation.
Clapper strongly reaffirmed the Obama administration's
position that U.S. citizens were not "intentionally" targeted by
NSA for collection and that the agency's activities were
extensively supervised by both Congress and the Courts.
The Guardian published a story on Saturday, based on what it
said were more leaked classified NSA documents, about what it
described as an internal agency data mining tool created to
track the focus of NSA's efforts to collect "metadata" -
primitive raw information about message traffic - from around
the world.
The newspaper said that a different NSA fact sheet it
obtained said that the tool, code-named Boundless Informant,
"allows users to select a country on a map and view the metadata
volume and select details about the collections against that
country."
The Guardian said that documents showed NSA collected
"almost 3 billion" pieces of intelligence from U.S. computer
networks over a period ending in March 2013. It said the new
documents raised questions about what NSA had told Congress
about its inability to keep close track on the extent to which
it inadvertently collects information about messages sent by
Americans.
