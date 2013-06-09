* Investigation request goes to Justice Department
* Spy chief: Surveillance project not aimed at U.S. citizens
* Calls leaks "reckless disclosures"
By Timothy Gardner and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, June 8 A U.S. intelligence agency
requested a criminal probe on Saturday into the leak of highly
classified information about secret surveillance programs run by
the National Security Agency, a spokesman for the intelligence
chief's office said.
Confirmation that the NSA filed a "crimes report" came a few
hours after the nation's spy chief, Director of National
Intelligence James Clapper launched an aggressive defense of a
secret government data collection program.
Clapper blasted what he called "reckless disclosures" of a
highly classified spy agency project code-named PRISM.
It was not known how broad a leaks investigation was
requested by the super-secret NSA, but Shawn Turner, a spokesman
for Clapper's office, said a "crimes report has been filed."
The report goes to the Justice Department, which has
established procedures for determining whether an investigation
is warranted. Prosecutors do not accept all requests, but they
have brought a series of high-profile leak investigations under
President Barack Obama. U.S. officials said the NSA leaks were
so astonishing they expected the Justice Department to take the
case.
A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.
In a statement earlier on Saturday, Clapper acknowledged
PRISM's existence by name for the first time and said it had
been mischaracterized by the media. The project was legal, not
aimed at U.S. citizens and had thwarted threats against the
country, he said.
"Over the last week we have seen reckless disclosures of
intelligence community measures used to keep Americans safe,"
Clapper said in a statement.
He said the surveillance activities reported in the
Washington Post and Britain's Guardian newspaper were lawful and
conducted under authorities approved by Congress. "Significant
misimpressions" have resulted from recent articles, he said.
ESCALATING BATTLE
Clapper's comments were the latest development in an
escalating battle over government spying and civil liberties,
involving the Obama administration and news organizations that
have published details of U.S. data-mining efforts.
Clapper's statement discussed in general terms what had been
until Thursday an unknown and highly classified program. It made
a rare public acknowledgement that U.S. spy agencies obtained
data from U.S. telecommunications providers, but defended the
practice as legal and regulated by courts.
"The United States Government does not unilaterally obtain
information from the servers of U.S. electronic communication
service providers. All such information is obtained with FISA
Court approval and with the knowledge of the provider," said a
fact sheet accompanying Clapper's statement, referring to the
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court.
PRISM, characterized in news reports as a top-secret
National Security Agency program for extracting data from the
computers of internet companies, in reality is an "internal
government computer system" used to "facilitate" the
government's handling of information it collects from service
providers, according to the fact sheet.
The reports this week said the surveillance program
involving internet firms and established under Republican
President George W. Bush in 2007, had seen "exponential growth"
under Obama, a Democrat. It said the NSA increasingly relied on
PRISM as a source of raw material for daily intelligence reports
to the president.
The news reports included PowerPoint slides showing that
major Internet companies such as Yahoo, Google
, Facebook and a half-dozen others were involved
in the program.
Alan Rusbridger, editor-in-chief of the Guardian, had no
comment on Clapper's statement. Washington Post spokeswoman Kris
Coratti said the company had no comment.
'APPROPRIATE FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE PURPOSE'
Internet providers have said they knew nothing about any NSA
collection program called PRISM and that they have only
cooperated with legal government requests for data.
The government can only target someone for internet
surveillance if "there is an appropriate, and documented foreign
intelligence purpose" for collection, the fact sheet said.
Those purposes include countering terrorism, weapons
proliferation and cyber threats, Clapper said in the statement.
He did not further explain how those broad targeting guidelines
were used in practice.
Previous administration statements in the wake of leaks
about the NSA program had not mentioned that it was gathering
information related to cyber threats and weapons proliferation.
The Guardian published a story on Saturday, based on what it
said were more leaked classified NSA documents, about what it
described as an internal agency data mining tool created to
track the focus of NSA's efforts to collect "metadata" -
primitive raw information about message traffic - from around
the world.
The newspaper said that a different NSA fact sheet it
obtained said that the tool, code-named Boundless Informant,
"allows users to select a country on a map and view the metadata
volume and select details about the collections against that
country."
The Guardian said documents showed NSA collected "almost 3
billion" pieces of intelligence from U.S. computer networks over
a period ending in March 2013. It said the new documents raised
questions about what NSA had told Congress about its inability
to keep close track on the extent to which it inadvertently
collects information about messages sent by Americans.
Writing by David Ingram
Cooney)