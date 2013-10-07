By Kim Palmer
AKRON, Ohio
AKRON, Ohio Oct 7 A self-described anarchist
found guilty of conspiring to destroy a bridge that runs through
a park 30 miles south of Cleveland was sentenced to 10 years in
prison on Monday.
Joshua Stafford was the only one of five defendants in the
bombing plot to take his case to trial. The 24-year-old acted as
his own attorney, and called only himself as a witness, during
the three-day federal trial in Akron in June.
The men were accused of plotting in April 2012 to blow up a
bridge that runs through Cuyahoga Valley National Park. They
were arrested after leaving two tool boxes at the base of the
bridge that contained inert C-4 explosives purchased from an
undercover FBI agent.
After placing what they thought to be active explosives, the
five men drove to a restaurant and used a cellphone to try to
set off the bomb. FBI agents have said the public was never in
danger, and that the defendants were not tied to foreign
militant groups.
Stafford was convicted on June 10 of three counts of
conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and other
charges, and had faced a possible life sentence. His four
co-defendants, Douglas Wright, Brandon Baxter, Connor Stevens
and Anthony Hayne, pleaded guilty to the plot and received
sentences ranging from six to more than 10 years.
Before sentencing him, U.S. District Judge David Dowd gave
Stafford a chance to admit to his role in the plot. Stafford
gave a rambling statement finishing with: "I don't think there
is anything else to say."
Tim Ivey, Stafford's public defense attorney, asked the
judge to consider Stafford's mental and physical health history
before sentencing. Stafford suffers from, among other problems,
schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder, and was first hospitalized
for psychiatric issues when he was five years old, according to
a psychiatrist who testified at his trial.
Prosecutor Duncan Brown said Stafford was part of a
"violent, breakaway group of anarchists" who had grown
frustrated with the peaceful protests espoused by the leaders of
the "Occupy" movement in Cleveland.
The Occupy movement staged rallies and protests criticizing
banks and the U.S. government for what they called economic
exploitation and the widening gap between rich and poor in the
United States.
Supporters of the five men involved in the Cleveland
incident have accused FBI agents and prosecutors of trapping
them.
