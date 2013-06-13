By Kim Palmer
A self-described anarchist
who acted as his own lawyer was convicted on Thursday of
attempting to blow up a four-lane highway bridge near Cleveland
in April 2012.
A jury in Akron federal court convicted Joshua Stafford, 24,
of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and other
charges and he now faces up to life in prison.
Four other defendants pleaded guilty last year and have
received prison sentences of six years to more than 10 years
each and lifetime probation for their plot to destroy a bridge
that runs through Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 30 miles (48
km) south of Cleveland.
All five men were arrested after they left at the base of
the bridge two tool boxes containing inert explosives they had
bought from an undercover federal agent. They then drove to a
restaurant and tried to use a cellphone to set off the fake
bomb.
The investigation into the group began in October 2011 when
an informant met the men at an anti-Wall Street Occupy Cleveland
rally. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has said the public
was never in danger and the men had no ties to foreign militant
groups.
Stafford took the stand on Thursday as the only witness for
his defense. He admitted being at the bridge that day, but said
he thought they were going to "tag" the bridge with paint and he
knew nothing about any explosives.
He testified that he thought one of the other defendants was
being sarcastic when he said the group planned to "bring down
the bridge". Stafford said he had met with the men to help move
some boxes and thought the tool boxes contained cans of paint.
"All I really wanted to do was help my friends," Stafford
said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Duncan Brown questioned Stafford's
assertion that he did not know about the plan, arguing, "He was
not an unknowing, unwitting dupe."
Stafford is due to be sentenced on Sept. 11 before U.S.
District Court Judge David D. Dowd Jr.
(Editing by David Bailey, Toni Reinhold)