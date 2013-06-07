(Jay Stanley and Ben Wizner are Reuters columnists but their
By Jay Stanley and Ben Wizner
June 7 In the wake of The Guardian's remarkable
revelation Wednesday that the National Security Agency is
collecting phone records from millions of Americans, defenders
of this dragnet surveillance program are insisting that the
intelligence agency isn't eavesdropping on the calls - it's just
scooping up "metadata." The implication is that civil liberties
complaints about Orwellian surveillance tactics are overblown.
But any suggestion that Americans have nothing to worry
about from this dragnet collection of communications metadata is
wrong. Even without intercepting the content of communications,
the government can use metadata to learn our most intimate
secrets - anything from whether we have a drinking problem to
whether we're gay or straight. The suggestion that metadata is
"no big deal" - a view that, regrettably, is still reflected in
the law - is entirely out of step with the reality of modern
communications.
So what exactly is metadata? Simply, if the "data" of a
communication is the content of an email or phone call, this is
data about the data - the identities of the sender and
recipient, and the time, date, duration and location of a
communication. This information can be extraordinarily
sensitive. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology study a few
years back found that reviewing people's social networking
contacts alone was sufficient to determine their sexual
orientation. Consider, metadata from email communications was
sufficient to identify the mistress of then-CIA Director David
Petraeus and then drive him out of office.
The "who," "when" and "how frequently" of communications are
often more revealing than what is said or written. Calls between
a reporter and a government whistleblower, for example, may
reveal a relationship that can be incriminating all on its own.
Repeated calls to Alcoholics Anonymous, hotlines for gay
teens, abortion clinics or a gambling bookie may tell you all
you need to know about a person's problems. If a politician were
revealed to have repeatedly called a phone sex hotline after
2:00 a.m., no one would need to know what was said on the call
before drawing conclusions. In addition sophisticated
data-mining technologies have compounded the privacy
implications by allowing the government to analyze terabytes of
metadata and reveal far more details about a person's life than
ever before.
As technology advances, the distinction between data and
metadata can be hard to distinguish. If a Website's content is
data, is the Website's address metadata? The government has
argued it is.
But like the list of books we check out of a library, the
sites we "visit" online are really a list of things we've read.
Not only do URLs often contain content - such as search terms
embedded within them - but the very fact that we've visited a
page with a URL such as "www.webmd.com/depression" can be every
bit as revealing as the content of an email message.
For this reason, law enforcement and intelligence agencies
have long appreciated the value of metadata, and the outdated
view that metadata surveillance is far less invasive than
eavesdropping has allowed those agencies to use powerful
surveillance tools with relatively little judicial oversight.
They can do this because, decades ago, long before the
Internet altered all aspects of modern communication, the
Supreme Court ruled that when we voluntarily divulge personal
information to any third party, we waive our privacy rights and
lose all Fourth Amendment protection over that information.
That decision would make sense if it was about, for example,
why we can't reasonably expect something to remain private when
we loudly boast about it in a bar. But the court extended that
logic to phone calls. The argument was that since we "share" the
phone numbers we dial with the phone company - which needs that
information to connect the call - we can't claim any
constitutional protection when the government asks for that
data.
After the Supreme Court took this wrong turn in the 1970s,
Congress compounded in the 1980s by codifying a lesser standard
of protection for metadata. But neither the court nor Congress
could have foreseen that NSA supercomputers would one day be
able to mine that metadata to construct comprehensive pictures
of our lives.
So we shouldn't be comforted when government officials
reassure us that they're not listening to our communications -
they're merely harvesting and mining our metadata. In a digital
world, metadata can be used to construct nuanced portraits of
our social relationships and interactions.
It's long past time for Congress to update our surveillance
and privacy laws to ensure that before the government can go
digging through our digital lives, it needs to demonstrate to a
judge that it has good reason to believe we've done something
wrong.
(Jay Stanley is senior policy analyst at the American Civil
Liberties Union's Speech, Privacy and Technology Project. Ben
Wizner is the director of the ACLU Speech, Privacy and
Technology Project.)
