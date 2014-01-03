Jan 2 The U.S. National Security Agency is
trying to develop a computer that could ultimately break most
encryption programs, whether they are used to protect other
nations' spying programs or consumers' bank accounts, The
Washington Post reported on Thursday.
The report, which the newspaper said was based on documents
leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, comes amid
continuing controversy over the spy agency's program to collect
the phone records Internet communications of private citizens.
In its report on Thursday, The Washington Post said that the
NSA is trying to develop a so-called "quantum computer" that
could be used to break encryption codes used to cloak sensitive
information.
Such a computer, which would be able to perform several
calculations at once instead of in a single stream, could take
years to develop, the newspaper said. In addition to being able
to break through the cloaks meant to protect private data, such
a computer would have implications for such fields as medicine,
the newspaper reported.
The research is part of a $79.7 million research program
called "Penetrating Hard Targets," the newspaper said. Other,
non-governmental researchers are also trying to develop quantum
computers, and it is not clear whether the NSA program lags the
private efforts or is ahead of them.
Snowden, living in Russia with temporary asylum, last year
leaked documents he collected while working for the NSA. The
United States has charged him with espionage, and more charges
could follow.
His disclosures have sparked a debate over how much leeway
to give the U.S. government in gathering information to protect
Americans from terrorism, and have prompted numerous lawsuits.
Last week, a federal judge ruled that the NSA's collection
of phone call records is lawful, while another judge earlier in
December questioned the program's constitutionality. The issue
is now more likely to move before the U.S. Supreme Court.
On Thursday, the editorial board of the New York Times said
that the U.S. government should grant Snowden clemency or a plea
bargain, given the public value of revelations over the National
Security Agency's vast spying programs.
(Writing by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Dan Whitcomb, Bernard
Orr)