WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers
criticized the Obama administration on Tuesday for its handling
of the case of Edward Snowden, chiding President Barack Obama
for failing to get Russia and China to cooperate with the United
States.
Representative Paul Ryan, speaking on CBS, also questioned
how a low-level private National Security Agency contractor like
Snowden was allowed access to vast amounts of top-secret U.S.
intelligence.
"It just reveals an administration that seems more and more
incompetent by the day," Ryan, the Wisconsin Republican and a
favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement, told CBS's
"This Morning" program.
The criticism comes as Chinese and Russian officials
rejected American accusations they helped Snowden, who revealed
Washington's phone and Internet monitoring programs, escape
prosecution in the United States.
Snowden identified himself as the source of the revelations
while hiding out in Hong Kong, and flew to Russia last weekend
despite a U.S. order for his extradition and arrest.
It was unclear on Tuesday whether he remained in
Russia.
"How is it that our security clearances are so low that
something like this can happen?" Ryan asked on CBS.
"Once we've discovered that this person has stolen our
secrets, has leaked them, you think we'd do a better job of
following up with them in China and these other countries," he
added.
Sen. John McCain, a frequent critic of Obama's foreign and
military policy, said the bungled Snowden case was the latest in
a series of incidents that show growing U.S. weakness abroad.
"For nearly five years now we have sent a signal to the
world that we're leading from behind, that we are impotent, that
we don't act when we say that we're going to," McCain, an
Arizona Republican, told CNBC on Tuesday.
He cited the administration's handling of Syria's chemical
weapons use as well as tensions with Iran as other areas where
U.S. weaknesses were showing.
"We need to show more leadership," McCain told CNN.
Ryan also urged the administration to press harder for more
successful international cooperation on Snowden.
"If we're not going to convince allies or other countries to
actually help us with this, that doesn't speak very well to how
we're being viewed in the world," he told CBS. "And if we try to
leverage our credibility and we are not successful, that does
not help our image whatsoever."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)