WASHINGTON Nov 18 A bill to end the bulk
collection of telephone records by the National Security Agency
appeared to be in jeopardy on Tuesday after senior Republican
senators said the measure would benefit Islamic State militants
and other enemies of the United States.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell came out strongly
against the "USA Freedom Act," which needs several votes from
his party to reach the 60 needed to clear a procedural hurdle in
a vote in the chamber later on Tuesday.
The legislation addresses privacy concerns raised last year
after revelations by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden that
spy agencies were collecting and storing communications
metadata, such as the records of millions of Americans'
telephone calls.
If the bill became law, the NSA would have to ask a
communications company for the records of a specific person when
investigating a terrorism case, rather than indiscriminately
sweeping up records.
The House of Representatives passed a similar, but less-
restrictive bill earlier this year, and the White House has said
it supports the Senate measure.
But McConnell said it would be a mistake to tie the hands of
security agencies as they face a brutal organization that on
Monday announced it had beheaded a third American in Syria.
"If our aim is to degrade and destroy ISIL, as the president
has said, then that's going to require smart policies and firm
determination. At a minimum, we shouldn't be doing anything to
make the situation worse," McConnell said in a Senate speech.
The measure may never become law if it does not receive
enough votes on Tuesday. Following successes in elections on
Nov. 4, Republicans will control a majority of seats in the
Senate and a larger majority in the House starting in January.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who sponsored the bill,
pressed for passage now. "We have wide bipartisan agreement in
both the Senate and the House that bulk phone records collection
is not essential," he said.
Many U.S. technology companies also want the changes after
seeing their international business suffer as foreign
governments worried they would collect data and hand it over to
American intelligence agencies.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Storey and
Dan Grebler)