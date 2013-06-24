WASHINGTON, June 24 U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham wrote to Russia's embassy in Washington on Monday and urged Moscow to apprehend former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden and turn him over to U.S. authorities immediately, calling the case a test of the two countries' relationship.

"The Snowden case is an important test of the 'reset' in relations between our two countries," the South Carolina Republican wrote in a letter to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

"Mr. Snowden's own statements have made clear his guilt. If our two nations are to have a constructive relationship moving forward, Russian cooperation in this matter is essential," he wrote. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jackie Frank)