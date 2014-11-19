WASHINGTON Nov 18 A bill to end the National Security Agency's bulk collection of telephone records failed on a procedural vote in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday after senior Republicans said it would benefit enemies of the United States, including Islamic State militants.

The "USA Freedom Act" was supported by an unusual coalition of Democrats and conservative Republicans concerned about Americans' privacy, but it fell short of the 60 votes it would have needed to move ahead.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)