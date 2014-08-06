WASHINGTON Aug 6 A company that performs
background checks for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
said on Wednesday it was the victim of a cyber attack, adding in
a statement that "it has all the markings of a state-sponsored
attack."
The computer breach at Falls Church, Virginia-based US
Investigations Services (USIS) probably involved the theft of
personal information about DHS employees, according to the
Washington Post, which first reported the story.
DHS has suspended all work with the company amid an
investigation by the FBI, the Post reported. A U.S. government
official confirmed to Reuters that the FBI is investigating the
breach.
The Office of Personnel Management has also suspended work
with USIS out of an abundance of caution, it said, adding that
government officials do not believe the breach has affected
non-DHS employees.
"Our forensic analysis has concluded that some DHS personnel
may have been affected, and DHS has notified its entire
workforce" of the attack, department spokesman Peter Boogaard
was quoted by as saying by the newspaper.
"We are working collaboratively with OPM and DHS to resolve
this matter quickly and look forward to resuming service on all
our contracts with them as soon as possible," USIS said in the
statement on its website. (here)
"We will support the authorities in the investigation and
any prosecution of those determined to be responsible for this
criminal attack," it said.
"Experts who have reviewed the facts gathered to-date
believe it has all the markings of a state-sponsored attack,"
the company said.
USIS says it is the biggest commercial provider of
background investigations to the federal government, has over
5,700 employees and provides services in all U.S. states and
territories, as well as abroad.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)