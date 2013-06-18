June 18 Industry executives and some corners of
the U.S. intelligence community are pushing back against
possible legislative moves to curb contractors' access to
classified information.
Following leaks by former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden, Senate Intelligence Chairman Dianne
Feinstein is working on legislation intended to restrict spy
agencies from assigning contractors like Snowden to sensitive
jobs.
Snowden, who worked as a systems administrator at an NSA
facility in Hawaii through a contract with Booz Allen Hamilton
, exposed documents detailing the government's vast
surveillance of Americans' phone and Internet data.
Since Feinstein pledged last week to curtail contractors'
access to "highly classified technical data", both industry
executives and security agencies have cautioned against such a
move and any other perceived overreaction.
"In any system the weakest link is the insider," William
Swanson, chief executive of Raytheon Co, told Reuters at
the Paris Airshow, when asked about Feinstein's proposal.
"I don't care whether you're in government or you're in
industry. The question is what are the processes that you have
in place. What kind of system do you have to protect
information?"
A spokesman for Booz Allen Hamilton, which fired Snowden
last week, said the company is not commenting further on matters
linked to the Snowden leaks.
U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, a Democrat from Washington
state, said industry executives were urging him to block
legislation that would introduce severe restrictions on
contractors.
He also said that without contractors, the government would
have to hire more workers, which would be expensive, especially
as Congress continues to negotiate on a deficit reduction plan.
"At least the contractors you can get rid of them if they're
doing a poor job," he told Reuters at the Paris Airshow.
U.S. intelligence agencies are also quietly expressing
resistance. A source familiar with the views of intelligence
agencies said that some agencies are concerned because
contractors are used so widely in systems administrator
positions.
The source said that in addition to the difficulty of
phasing out contractors who now perform essential network
duties, some officials believe that it is unfair to penalize all
contractors because a single individual decided to violate his
secrecy oath.
The issue of spy agencies' use of contractors as systems
administrators surfaced on Tuesday at a public hearing on NSA
monitoring programs held by the House of Representatives
Intelligence Committee.
NSA Director Keith Alexander said there are about 1,000
systems administrators working at NSA complexes and that the
majority are contractors.
He said the agency has "significant concerns" about how
Snowden was able to leak the information, and added that
agencies would be moving to implement a regimen of two-person
control for systems administrators.
But he also described how budget cuts more than a decade ago
are what started the move to contractors.
"As we tried to downsize our government work force, we
pushed more of our information technology workforce or system
administrators to the contract arena," Alexander said. "That's
consistent across the intelligence community."