WASHINGTON, July 5 The Obama administration on
Friday urged a secret U.S. court that oversees surveillance
programs to reject a request by a civil liberties group to see
court opinions used to underpin a massive phone records
database.
Justice Department lawyers said in papers filed in the U.S.
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that the court's
opinions are a unique exception to the wide access the public
typically has to court records in the United States.
If the public had a right to any opinion from the
surveillance court, the possible harms would be "real and
significant, and, quite frankly, beyond debate," the lawyers
wrote, citing earlier rulings from the court.
The American Civil Liberties Union had asked the court last
month to release some of its opinions after Britain's Guardian
newspaper revealed a massive U.S. government database of daily
telephone call data, prompting a worldwide debate about the
program's legality.
The Guardian's report was based on a document provided by
fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, since
charged criminally with leaking U.S. government secrets. Snowden
is believed to be at an airport in Moscow, his U.S. passport
having been revoked by Washington.
To justify the database, U.S. officials point to a provision
of the U.S. Patriot Act that requires companies to turn over
"tangible things," although before the Guardian's report it was
not publicly known that the Justice Department and the
surveillance court interpreted the term to mean entire databases
in bulk.
Some U.S. senators had said in 2011 that Americans would be
stunned and alarmed if they knew how the government was
interpreting parts of the Patriot Act.
Although the Justice Department said the surveillance court
should not grant the ACLU's request, it wrote that the court is
free to release opinions on its own under certain rules. The
government is considering declassifying yet more records to help
the public understand the surveillance programs, it added.
