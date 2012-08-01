* White House says imperative cyber bill passes
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 The Obama administration
prodded Congress on Wednesday to pass cybersecurity
legislation, but the bill looked increasingly likely to languish
until next year as opposition from business and privacy concerns
bogged down Senate debate.
The Democratic-led Senate this week has been debating a bill
that would allow information sharing and create a set of
voluntary cybersecurity standards for companies in charge of
U.S. energy, water, transportation and other critical
infrastructure.
But it was unclear whether it had enough support to be
brought to a vote this week before the Senate recesses for about
a month.
To underscore the bill's importance, the administration held
a media conference call with officials from the White House,
Cyber Command, Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security to
talk about how vital the legislation was to protect U.S.
computer networks from hacking.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a
cybersecurity bill in April that would allow companies and the
government to share information about hacking. The Senate
version is broader.
"We see the threat as real, and we need to act now. From our
perspective the dangers to our critical infrastructure are
growing," General Keith Alexander, director of the National
Security Agency and head of U.S. Cyber Command, told reporters.
He said there had been "over a 20-fold increase in attacks
on critical infrastructure" from 2009 to 2011.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has called it "the most
serious threat to our nation since the dawn of the nuclear age."
Yet doubts resound among Washington insiders whether Reid
can get the votes needed to push this legislation forward. If
the Senate does not pass a bill this week, cybersecurity
legislation will likely be stalled until next year.
"There have been extensive hearings on this. There have been
extensive briefings. I'm just very puzzled as to why individuals
would oppose this," John Brennan, homeland security adviser to
President Barack Obama, said.
The bill's critics, including Republican Senators John
McCain, Saxby Chambliss and Kay Bailey Hutchison, have offered
amendments that would strip some of the privacy protections and
the framework for cybersecurity standards.
They have sided with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has
expressed concerns that the voluntary system could too easily
become a mandatory regulatory scheme enforced on businesses.
MCCAIN LEGISLATION
McCain introduced more narrowly tailored legislation in
March, co-sponsored by Chambliss, Hutchinson and five other
Republicans, that promotes information sharing and creates
criminal penalties for cybercrimes.
That bill, more in line with legislation passed in the
Republican-controlled House, does not set out a federal plan for
overseeing cyber threats nor does it seek security standards for
companies operating critical infrastructure.
Some Republicans have offered amendments that would
substitute McCain's bill for the broader Senate version.
The current version of the Senate bill adds provisions to
protect the privacy and civil liberties of Americans while
allowing companies and federal agencies to more quickly share
real-time data on cyber threats.
Companies that operate critical infrastructure and that
choose to voluntarily adopt the standards would not be held
liable for any punitive damages if a cyber attack occurred while
they were complying with the standards. Other incentives would
include expedited processing of security clearances and faster
access to technical assistance on cyber issues.
Reid on Wednesday made a procedural move to set a limit on
debate on the Senate floor, which signaled that there was still
no agreement on how many amendments would be considered. A total
of 218 amendments have been offered.
Brennan said Obama has been receiving regular updates on the
status of the Senate bill and has spoken to members of Congress.
"He strongly, strongly believes that this nation's
well-being is at risk from cyber attacks and intrusions, and
believes it is imperative if we are going to protect this
country, particularly our critical infrastructure, that the
Cybersecurity Act of 2012 passes," Brennan said.
(Reporting By Jasmin Melvin)