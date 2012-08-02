* Senate fails to advance bill, with time running out
* Conflicts over privacy, regulation persist
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 Despite growing concerns of
the threat of cyber attacks, chances of a new U.S. cybersecurity
law passing this year faded Thursday as Senate Republicans
blocked a bill that would let the government and companies share
information about attacks on computer networks.
The measure had been viewed as one of the few that might
draw enough bipartisan support to get through the largely
deadlocked Congress. Experts say there is an urgent need to
address vulnerabilities of government and private systems
controlling everything from highway traffic to financial
services.
But the Senate mustered just 52 of the 60 votes needed in
the 100-member body to advance the bill to a final vote,
effectively sidelining it.
Business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
complained that the bill would bring government over-regulation,
and some Republicans wanted more opportunity to push amendments.
Privacy groups and some Democrats were concerned about the
potential for Internet eavesdropping in the legislation.
The White House blasted Senate Republicans for blocking the
bill.
"The politics of obstructionism, driven by special interest
groups seeking to avoid accountability, prevented Congress from
passing legislation to better protect our nation from
potentially catastrophic cyber-attacks," White House Press
Secretary Jay Carney said in a statement.
There is still a slim chance for passage before January,
when the current Congress ends. But with the session winding
down ahead of the Nov. 6 congressional and presidential
elections and lawmakers at odds over partisan issues of taxes
and spending, cybersecurity may fall by the way.
The House of Representatives passed a narrower version in
April, and the Senate bill needed to pass this week to give
lawmakers from both chambers time to informally broker a deal on
final legislation during the August recess, said Stewart Baker,
a former senior official at the Department of Homeland Security
and now a cybersecurity expert at the law firm Steptoe and
Johnson.
The House version would allow companies and the government
to share information about hacking. The current version of the
Senate bill took a broader approach that would also create a set
of voluntary cybersecurity standards for companies in charge of
U.S. energy, water, transportation and other critical
infrastructure.
'LEGITIMATE CARROTS'
The U.S. Chamber has said it was concerned the voluntary
system of cybersecurity best practices could become a mandatory
regulatory scheme imposed on businesses.
"(Congress) should offer businesses some legitimate carrots
- and not use incentives as a thinly veiled way to regulate the
business community," said Matthew Eggers, senior director of
National Security and Emergency Preparedness at the U.S.
Chamber.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid accused Republicans of
bowing to the Chamber's will.
"It's obvious," the Democrat said, that until Republicans
"get a sign off from the Chamber of Commerce, nothing will
happen on one of the most important security interests this
country has faced in generations."
Reid said he tried to push the bill to a final vote to keep
Republicans from demanding votes on unrelated amendments, such
as the repeal of the healthcare overhaul.
But Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats
had tried to ram the cybersecurity bill through without adequate
review.
"Look: this is a big, complicated, far-reaching bill that
involves several committees of jurisdiction. Democrat leaders
haven't allowed any of these committees to improve the bill or
even vote on it," McConnell said.
"We descended once again to gridlock, to partisan attack and
counter attack. We will leave our country vulnerable," said
Senator Joe Lieberman, an Independent and a lead sponsor of the
bill.
Cyber threats to the country's electric grid, water supply
and other critical infrastructure, as well as pressure from
constituents, could motivate senators to consider the bill again
in early September when Congress returns from the recess,
lawmakers and experts said.
Republican Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters a
bill should be assembled from an "amalgam" of ideas from this
and two other bills already offered. She said she hoped Reid
would schedule such a bill to come to the floor in September.
"You don't want to have to wait until you get some kind of
negative cyber activity that's in the news," said Tom Davis, a
former congressman who wrote a 2002 law that required federal
agencies to develop a plan for information security.
Ahead of the elections, the House is scheduled to be in
session for eight days in September and a week in October,
raising the question of whether such a complex issue can be
tackled with only days to bring it to a vote.
Congress also is expected to hold a post-election "lame
duck" session, but that is expected to be crowded with tax and
budget issues.
"There's no denying that this is their last good chance to
get something done as we get into election season," said Matt
Wood, policy director for the public interest group Free Press.
Delaying into next year could mean new players, new
congressional committee chairmen and possibly a new presidential
administration, particularly as the current chairman of the key
committee on the bill, Lieberman, is retiring.
"If the bill doesn't pass this year, there's a possibility
that there would be substantial changes in the legislation next
year because the lead Senate sponsor is retiring," said Gregory
Nojeim, director of the Project on Freedom, Security and
Technology at the Center for Democracy & Technology.