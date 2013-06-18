BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology plans two subsidiaries in Hefei and Kunshan
* Says plans to set up two wholly owned tech subsidiaries in Hefei and Kunshan respectively and each subsidiary will be capitalized at 30 million yuan
WASHINGTON, June 18 The public disclosure of U.S. intelligence surveillance programs caused "irreversible" damage to national security and helped America's enemies, the head of the National Security Agency said on Tuesday.
"I think it was irreversible and significant damage to this nation," General Keith Alexander, the NSA's director, said at a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing.
Asked whether the disclosures by contractor Edward Snowden had helped America's enemies, Alexander replied: "I believe it has and I believe it will hurt us and our allies." (Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Says plans to set up two wholly owned tech subsidiaries in Hefei and Kunshan respectively and each subsidiary will be capitalized at 30 million yuan
* Total revenue for 3 months to 31 March was $239,673 compared to $261,358 in prior year corresponding period