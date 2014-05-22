(Adds vote, details)
WASHINGTON May 22 A bill to end the
government's bulk collection of telephone records cleared the
U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday in the first
legislative effort at surveillance reform since former
contractor Edward Snowden disclosed the program a year ago.
The measure, which passed 303-121, would end the National
Security Agency's practice of gathering in bulk information on
calls made by millions of Americans and storing them for at
least five years. It would instead leave such records in the
custody of telephone companies and they could search those
databases at the NSA's request.
The "USA Freedom Act" would allow the NSA to collect a
person's phone records if investigators can convince the secret
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court they have a reasonable
suspicion the person was involved in terrorism.
The bill's authors said it would require the government to
more aggressively filter and discard information about Americans
accidentally collected in these programs and increase
transparency on the secret court's orders.
Some privacy advocates and tech companies withdrew their
support for the bill this week after a new version was hammered
out that they say watered down the reforms.
"Much of what has been weakened in the House version of USA
FREEDOM will have to be restored in the Senate before the
privacy and civil liberties community will be willing to support
this bill again," Kevin Bankston, policy director of the New
America Foundation's Open Technology Institute, said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The American Civil Liberties Union welcomed the bill and
said it would work to get improvements in the Senate version.
"While far from perfect, this bill is an unambiguous
statement of congressional intent to rein in the out-of-control
NSA," said Laura W. Murphy, the ACLU's Washington director.
The bill was a compromise version of previously introduced
legislation. The Senate has yet to make much progress on similar
legislation. But strong support from two House committees
improved its chances after a year of sharp divisions over the
revelations by former NSA contractor Snowden.
The White House backed the measure and urged the Senate to
act quickly to pass its own version.
Jim Lewis, a senior fellow for the Center for Strategic &
International Studies, said he thought the bill was functional.
"They ended up in a pretty reasonable place to preserve
important collection capabilities," he said. "This is a good
compromise."
