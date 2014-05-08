(Adds White House reaction, paragraphs 5-6)
WASHINGTON May 7 A U.S. House of
Representatives committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to
advance a bill that would end the National Security Agency's
bulk collection of Americans' telephone records, one of the most
controversial spy programs revealed a year ago by former
contractor Edward Snowden.
The House Judiciary committee voted 32-0 to back the
measure, which would end the NSA's gathering information about
telephone calls and storing them for at least five years. It
would instead leave the records with telephone companies.
The bill would allow the NSA to collect a person's phone
records, and those of two contacts, if investigators can
convince a judge they have a reasonable suspicion the person was
involved in terrorism.
The legislation still faces several hurdles before becoming
law, including winning the approval of a majority in the full
House, as well as backing in the U.S. Senate. It is similar to
NSA reforms proposed by President Barack Obama.
"We applaud the House Judiciary Committee for approaching
this issue on a bipartisan basis," White House National Security
Council spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said in a statement.
"The Judiciary Committee-passed bill is a very good first
step in that important effort, and we look forward to House
Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence action on it
tomorrow," the statement added.
Privacy groups said they were delighted with the support for
the bill. "This is a historic turn of events in our government's
approach to counterterrorism policies," Laura Murphy, director
of the American Civil Liberties Union's Washington Legislation
Office, said in a statement.
The House Intelligence Committee will debate and vote on its
somewhat less restrictive version of the package on Thursday,
which could set up a standoff on the House floor.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, the chairman of the Senate
Judiciary Committee, applauded the House committee's action,
although he said he wished it had gone further, such as
including a strong special advocate in the secret court that
oversees NSA surveillance programs.
Signaling that the fight over the surveillance programs was
not over, Leahy said in a statement he would push for those
reforms when his committee considers the legislation, known as
the USA Freedom Act, this summer.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mohammad Zargham
and Ken Wills)