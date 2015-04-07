WASHINGTON, April 7 The U.S. government started
keeping secret records of international phone calls made by
Americans in 1992 in a program intended to combat drug
trafficking, USA Today reported on Tuesday, citing current and
former intelligence and law enforcement officials.
The program, run by the Justice Department and the Drug
Enforcement Administration, was halted by Attorney General Eric
Holder in 2013 amid the fallout from revelations by former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden about NSA
data collection, the paper reported.
The DEA program was the government's first known effort to
gather data on Americans in bulk, sweeping up records of
telephone calls made by millions of U.S. citizens regardless of
whether they were suspected of a crime, USA Today said.
The program amassed logs of virtually all telephone calls
made from the United States to as many as 116 countries linked
to drug trafficking.
Federal investigators used the call records to track drug
cartels' distribution networks in the United States, allowing
agents to detect previously unknown trafficking rings and money
handlers, the paper said.
The program did not intercept the content of calls but it
did record the phone numbers and when they were dialed.
When the data collection began, agents sought to limit its
use mainly to drug investigations and turned away requests for
access from the FBI and the NSA, the paper reported.
Agents allowed searches of the data in terrorism cases,
including the bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City
that killed 168 people in 1995, helping to rule out theories
linking the attack to foreign terrorists, the paper reported.
They allowed even broader use after Sept. 11, 2001, it said.
Justice Department spokesman Patrick Rodenbush told USA
Today the DEA "is no longer collecting bulk telephony metadata
from U.S. service providers."
Instead, the DEA assembles a list of the telephone numbers
it suspects may be tied to drug trafficking and sends electronic
subpoenas to telephone companies seeking logs of international
telephone calls linked to those numbers, the paper said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)