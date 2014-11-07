WASHINGTON Nov 7 A State Department expert on
Pakistan was stripped of her security clearance and is part of a
federal counterintelligence investigation, the Washington Post
reported on Friday.
The FBI searched the Washington home of Robin L. Raphel on
Oct. 21, removing bags and boxes, as well as her State
Department office, the Post said. She was placed on
administrative leave last month and her contract with the State
Department was allowed to expire this week, the Post said.
The exact nature of the investigation remained unclear but
the Post cited two U.S. officials as saying it was a
counterintelligence matter, which usually involves spying
allegations.
The newspaper quoted a spokesman for Raphel as saying she
had not been told that she was a target of the probe but that
she was cooperating. No charges have been filed.
A State Department spokeswoman acknowledged the
investigation but declined further comment, the Post said.
Raphel did not respond to the Post's requests for comment.
The newspaper said Raphel, 67, was a senior adviser on
Pakistan for the State Department in a job responsible for
administering non-military aid, such as economic grants and
incentives.
She previously had worked as assistant secretary for South
and Central Asian affairs and ambassador to Tunisia, along with
postings in South Africa, Britain and India. She retired from
the State Department in 2005 and returned four years later as a
contract employee, the Post said.
Raphel's ex-husband, Arnold Raphel was the U.S. ambassador
to Pakistan in 1988 when he died in a plane crash that also
killed Pakistani President Mohammed Zia ul Haq and was believed
to have been caused by sabotage.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Bernadette Baum)