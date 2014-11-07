(Adds confirmation, details throughout)
WASHINGTON Nov 7 A U.S. State Department expert
on Pakistan was stripped of her security clearance and is part
of a federal counterintelligence investigation, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Robin Raphel, a retired ambassador who had been an adviser
to the State Department's Special Representative for Afghanistan
and Pakistan (SRAP), had her house searched about three weeks
ago, said a law enforcement source who asked not to be named.
Her security clearance was revoked before her contract was
allowed to expire, said a second source who also spoke on
condition of anonymity.
She is a career diplomat who has served as ambassador to
Tunisia and assistant secretary of state for South and Central
Asia.
The Washington Post newspaper first reported Raphel's case.
The exact nature of the investigation remained unclear but
the Post cited two U.S. officials as saying it was a
counterintelligence matter, which usually involves spying
allegations.
Raphel retired from the State Department and then returned
in 2009 as a contract employee at the U.S. embassy in Islamabad
and later at the State Department's key policy-making office on
Pakistan.
The second source said Raphel oversaw all U.S. development
and civilian aid to Pakistan when she worked on a contract in
Islamabad. On returning to Washington, she continued to focus on
civilian assistance and building economic ties with Pakistan.
The Post said the FBI searched Raphel's Washington home on
Oct. 21, removing bags and boxes, and also searched her State
Department office. She was placed on administrative leave last
month and her contract with the State Department was allowed to
expire this week, the paper said.
The newspaper cited a spokesman for Raphel as saying she had
not been told that she was a target of the probe but that she
was cooperating. No charges have been filed.
Asked about the Post report, State Department spokeswoman
Jen Psaki said: "We are aware of this law enforcement matter.
The State Department has been cooperating with our law
enforcement colleagues on this matter."
"Ms. Raphel's appointment expired; she is no longer a
Department employee," the spokeswoman said.
Raphel's ex-husband, Arnold Raphel, was the U.S. ambassador
to Pakistan in 1988 when he died in a plane crash that also
killed Pakistani President Mohammed Zia ul Haq. There have long
been suspicions that the crash may have been caused by sabotage.
