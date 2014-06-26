By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, June 26 The Obama administration's
reliance on drone strikes abroad threatens to create a "slippery
slope" toward endless war and sets a dangerous precedent that
other countries could follow, former senior U.S. officials said
in a report on Thursday.
The report acknowledged that the armed unmanned aircraft are
a useful tool in the U.S. counterterrorism arsenal and are "here
to stay," but it called on President Barack Obama to allow
increased public scrutiny and tighter oversight for the
secretive program while developing international norms.
"We are concerned that the administration's heavy reliance
on targeted killings as a pillar of U.S. counterterrorism
strategy rests on questionable assumptions and risks increasing
instability and escalating conflicts," said the independent
panel, which was sponsored by the Stimson Center think tank.
The report by the 10-member task force, including former
high-ranking State Department and Pentagon officials, comes as
the United States considers drone strikes in support of
beleaguered Iraqi government forces fighting Sunni insurgents
who have taken over a large swathe of northern Iraq.
It concluded that "while tactical strikes may have helped
keep the homeland free of major terrorist attacks," this has
come at a cost of "blowback" for Washington in places like
Pakistan and Yemen.
The former officials warned that, given the low-risk,
low-cost nature of drone technology, "the increasing use of
lethal UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) may create a slippery
slope leading to continual or wider wars."
U.S. drone use "outside of hot battlefields is likely to be
imitated by other states as well," the report said, citing the
risk of widening conflicts around the world because of the
"dangerous precedent" set by Washington.
Panel co-chair Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown University law
professor and former Defense Department adviser, said the United
States must take the lead in establishing international
standards before "bad guys" acquire and use drone technology.
"If (Russian President) Vladimir Putin were to use drone
strikes to take out those he felt were politically inconvenient
in eastern Ukraine, for instance, it would be a little tough for
us to have an adequate response," she told reporters.
Obama set tighter rules on drone strikes and promised
greater transparency in 2013 and repeated that pledge last
month. But critics say he has done little to ease secrecy around
the targeted-killing program against terrorism suspects.
The panel, also led by retired Army General John Abizaid,
former head of U.S. Central Command, urged the administration to
conduct a "cost-benefit" analysis of past strikes, acknowledge
drone attacks after they have taken place and create an
independent commission to review drone policy. It also called on
the administration to move ahead with its plan to shift main
responsibility for drone strikes from the CIA to the military.
Caitlin Hayden, a spokeswoman for the White House National
Security Council, declined comment on the specifics of the
report but said the administration would review it.
