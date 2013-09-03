Sept 2 U.S. law enforcement officials
investigating drug crimes have had access, using subpoenas, to a
large AT&T Inc database that contains the records of phone
calls dating back to 1987, according to a New York Times report.
The report, published on Sunday, said under the 6-year-old
program, the government pays telecommunications giant AT&T to
place employees in drug-fighting units around the country. The
employees sit with Drug Enforcement Administration agents and
local detectives and supply them with the phone data, it said.
The "Hemisphere Project" covers call data for any carrier
that uses an AT&T switch, the newspaper reported, citing
training slides with the logo of the White House Office of
National Drug Control Policy.
Federal authorities told the newspaper that the project,
which has been useful in finding criminals who frequently
discard cellphones to avoid detection, used investigative
techniques that have been employed in criminal cases for decades
and created no new privacy issues.
A representative for the U.S. Justice Department was not
immediately available for comment.
Mark Siegel, a spokesman for AT&T, said on Monday that while
the company cannot comment on any particular matter, "we, like
all other companies, must respond to valid subpoenas issued by
law enforcement."
American Civil Liberties Union attorney Alex Abdo said on
Monday the program is "very troubling from a privacy
perspective."
"The government has easy access to decades' worth of
information on millions of Americans," said Abdo, who is with
the ACLU's national security project.
Reuters reported last month that the National Security
Agency supplies the DEA with intelligence information used to
make non-terrorism cases against American citizens.
Reuters cited internal documents that show how DEA's Special
Operations Division funnels information from overseas NSA
intercepts, domestic wiretaps, informants and a large DEA
database of telephone records to authorities nationwide to help
them launch criminal investigations of Americans.