QUITO, June 23 Ecuadorean Foreign Minister
Ricardo Patino said on Sunday that former U.S. National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden had asked Ecuador for asylum.
"The Government of Ecuador has received an asylum request
from Edward J. #Snowden," Patino, who is on an official visit to
Vietnam, said on Twitter.
Patino did not give additional details.
WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson confirmed that
Snowden had requested asylum in Ecuador. The anti-secrecy
website had earlier said it helped Snowden find "political
asylum in a democratic country".
Ecuador has given political asylum to the founder of
WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, who has spent more than a year holed
up at Ecuador's embassy in London.
Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa has said Assange is right
to fear he might be sent from Sweden, where he is accused of
sexual assault, to the United States to face charges
over WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of secret U.S. cables.
