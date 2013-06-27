QUITO, June 27 As it champions a young American
wanted for leaking state secrets, Ecuador's government is facing
opposition criticism for tightening media controls at home.
President Rafael Correa is considering offering Edward
Snowden asylum, a move that would likely prevent the U.S. from
capturing him and set off a diplomatic firestorm.
The U.S.-trained economist who last year granted asylum to
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, says he wants to ensure an
open flow of information about U.S. spying unveiled by Snowden,
which he says could affect citizens around the world.
But critics of Correa say this flies in the face of a new
media law that prohibits publishing private communications such
as those obtained by investigative reporters and creates broad
restrictions on reporting that could "discredit" individuals.
"This is unbelievable irony. We defend the rights of Mr.
Assange and Mr. Snowden, but we don't defend the rights of
Ecuadoreans to obtain information however we'd like," said
opposition legislator Patricio Donoso.
Opponents of the law point to an article entitled "Media
Lynching" that blocks dissemination of information aimed at
"discrediting a person or corporation with the intent of
diminishing their credibility."
The law would also prevent the publication of personal
communications without the authorization of the sender, a
practice that is not uncommon in journalistic investigations of
corruption or malfeasance.
The new media law led the European Union to express concern
in a meeting with Ecuador last week, but supporters insist it
was necessary to control abuses by private media.
But the weak opposition has little political leverage to
push for changes to the policies.
CONFLICTS WITH MEDIA
Correa's allies insist the law is necessary because
Ecuador's media abrasively opposed Correa since his 2006
election, published false accusations against him and used
epithets such as "assassin" and "dictator" to describe him.
Even after the law passed, newspaper cartoonists have been
ridiculing the president. One sketch on Thursday showed Correa
as a doctor ordering a newborn baby to "rectify" its first
squeal of "aaaaaa!" to a cry of "oooohh!"
The government furiously disputes accusations that the new
law contradicts Ecuador's support for Snowden and his decision
to reveal U.S. surveillance programs.
Local media have falsely accused Ecuador of spying on its
own citizens to "present this supposed situation as hypocrisy on
the part of Ecuador," government spokesman Fernando Alvarado
said on Thursday.
"The mercantilist local press, which proclaims there is no
freedom of expression in the country, has in a libertine manner
reproduced the lies" of foreign media and opposition-linked
think tanks regarding the Snowden case, he said.
The 30-year-old is still in the Moscow airport seeking safe
passage to Ecuador with the assistance of Assange, who has not
been able to leave the Ecuadorean Embassy in London because
Britain will not grant him safe passage.
The former contract worker leaked details of a National
Security Agency program called Prism that examines e-mails and
photos from major U.S. Internet companies and reviews telephone
records as part of counterterrorism efforts.
"Now they want to make it look like the issue is who picks
up Snowden ... when the real issue is the massive espionage by
the U.S. government that clearly violates the right to privacy
and the sovereignty of nations," Correa said in a televised
speech on Thursday.
Like late Venezuelan socialist leader Hugo Chavez and
Bolivian President Evo Morales, Correa has described himself as
a victim of private media persecution and dismisses global media
watchdog groups as stooges of corporate enterprise.
Correa won a libel award after suing two journalists for $1
million each over a book alleging he knew his brother received
state contracts in violation of anti-nepotism rules.
He won $40 million in damages in a case against newspaper
owners and a journalist over a column calling him a dictator.
He pardoned all the defendants after winning the cases.
