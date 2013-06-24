BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications says AGM approves FY cash dividend of 70 baizas/share
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage:
HANOI, June 24 Ecuador said on Monday that it was considering a U.S. request related to former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden and would take a decision in due time.
Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino told reporters in Vietnam that his government would review the request, which it received from the U.S. envoy in Quito.
"We will consider the position of the U.S. government and we will take a decision in due course in line with the (Ecuadorean) constitution, the laws, international politics and sovereignty," Patino told a news conference in Hanoi. (Reporting by Martin Petty; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bill Trott)
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage:
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
April 1 Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and his employer have made payouts totaling about $13 million to five women to settle claims of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, the New York Times reported on Saturday.