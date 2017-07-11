FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electronics ban on flights from Egypt to United States to be lifted next week -sources
July 11, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 21 hours ago

Electronics ban on flights from Egypt to United States to be lifted next week -sources

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - A three-month-old ban on taking electronic devices such as laptops into aircraft cabins on flights from Egypt to the United States will be lifted next week, sources at Cairo International Airport told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The relevant U.S. authorities have decided to lift the ban imposed since last March on passengers taking electronic devices aboard aircraft cabins from Cairo airport on EgyptAir flights headed to New York in the next week," one source said. (Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht)

