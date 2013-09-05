* EU parliament prepares new privacy law by end of year
* European regulators could see and block U.S. data requests
* Clash looms between EU, U.S. law
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Sept 5 Stung by revelations about the
scale of U.S. electronic spying, Europe has been itching to show
it can protect its citizens from snooping - but planned new
privacy legislation risks a head-on collision with U.S. law.
However much European Parliament lawmakers may fume at the
leaks from former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden,
Europe has a poor record in battles with U.S. justice and
intelligence services over its citizens' data.
What is more, the Internet is dominated by the likes of
Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Yahoo!
- U.S. companies that will feel more bound by U.S. laws
compelling them to give information to their intelligence
services.
"It is certainly not up to Europe alone to determine what
data can be accessed in the United States," said privacy lawyer
Eduardo Ustaran of Field Fisher Waterhouse in London.
For U.S. firms, any new laws drawn up in Brussels are
unlikely to take precedence. Lawyers say potential U.S.
punishments are more than enough to dissuade companies from
complying with European rules.
"What would you prefer: to be slapped by U.S. law or the
prospect of a European fine that may never be enforced?" said
Mark Watts, an lawyer specialising in IT at Bristows in London.
Documents leaked by Snowden have shown that the U.S.
National Security Agency monitors vast quantities of email and
telephone data of both Americans and foreigners. Attempting to
limit the damage, President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that
U.S. intelligence-gathering was focused on specific concerns
like counter-terrorism, cyber-security and weapons of mass
destruction.
But U.S. allies are concerned, and the European Parliament,
where more than 750 members represent 500 million citizens
across 28 countries, plans to back a tough new privacy law by
the end of the year.
JUST ONE CATCH...
The law would oblige companies to tell European regulators
when an intelligence service was requesting data on a European
citizen, and to get the regulators' approval.
U.S. companies and lawyers say there is one glaring catch:
in most cases they are not allowed to tell anyone, even a
European regulator, about a data request.
Demands for information often come from courts set up in
1978 under the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Services Act (FISA),
with a gagging order attached. Breaching such an order of a FISA
court can spell hefty fines and even jail.
Google and Microsoft have so far failed to lift the gag,
underlining the difficulties U.S. companies face in complying
with rules in Europe.
"Prior authorisation for transfer of EU citizen data is in
direct conflict with U.S. law, namely the FISA act," said an
industry source on condition of anonymity.
Recent history provides little encouragement for the
Europeans.
In 2011, attempts to bring in EU legislation allowing EU
regulators a peek at U.S. intelligence requests before they were
processed failed after U.S. officials complained it would hamper
counter-terrorism investigations. The EU has also tried, with
limited success, to limit U.S. access to European travel and
financial data.
EUROPEAN HARDBALL?
This time is different, says Jan Philip Albrecht, a German
Green member of the European parliament (MEP) who will negotiate
the shape of the draft law with EU countries.
"The problem is that we allowed the U.S. to have this
supremacy. And I don't think we have to," he said.
Many European Parliament lawmakers are resolute that U.S.
companies must follow European laws if they want to reap profits
in Europe, says Manfred Weber, a German conservative MEP.
He said companies could be forced to store Europeans' data
on a 'European cloud', rather than on U.S. servers, to help keep
it out of reach of U.S. authorities.
Caspar Bowden, Microsoft's former privacy chief, said Europe
has a menu of choices to play tough. It could, for example,
revoke existing agreements on data security such as the EU-U.S.
Safe Harbour framework, which obliges firms to inform customers
about data transfers.
Industry sources who do not want to be named because of the
sensitivity of the issue say they wish the European Union and
the United States would resolve their privacy differences and
"leave companies out of it".
They advocate an international convention setting the rules
of the spying game. Germany, for example, is seeking to
negotiate a 'no-spy deal' with Washington, while also pushing
for a stronger European IT industry less reliant on U.S. firms.
Tech entrepreneurs warn scaremongering over spying will make
Europeans more nervous about adopting cloud computing, which
offers much cheaper data storage, but sometimes with back-ups in
different continents.
Jumping on the privacy bandwagon may win votes in the
European Parliament election, due next May. But the parliament
may struggle to win approval for its ideas from EU governments,
whose police and intelligence agencies also benefit from access
to the data that the U.S. firms hold.
Faced with such legal and political complexities, Europeans
may have to just reconcile themselves to a degree of access to
their data, a European diplomat said.
"As long as we don't have our version of Google and Apple,
we may as well turn off our Internet or learn to live with
this."