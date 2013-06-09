* Leaks have lifted lid on extent of U.S.-UK spy links
* Britain neither confirms nor denies details
* Says law-abiding Britons have nothing to fear
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, June 9 Britain said eavesdropping by its
GCHQ security agency was legal and no threat to privacy but
would not confirm or deny reports it received data from a secret
U.S. intelligence programme.
British and U.S. newspapers have suggested that the U.S.
National Security Agency handed over information on Britons
gathered under the PRISM programme.
In his first remarks on the subject, Foreign Secretary
William Hague said the two countries did share intelligence but
that GCHQ's work was governed by a very strong legal framework.
"The idea that in GCHQ people are sitting around working out
how to circumvent a UK law with another agency in another
country is fanciful," Hague told BBC TV on Sunday.
"It is nonsense".
Promising he would give a statement on the subject to the
lower house of Britain's parliament on Monday, Hague said there
was no threat to privacy or people's civil liberties.
He said was limited in what he could disclose.
"Of course we share a lot of information with the United
States," he said, adding that the two countries enjoyed "an
exceptional intelligence sharing relationship".
"But if information arrives in the UK from the U.S. it's
governed by our laws."
Britain's two-party coalition government is under pressure
to reveal more details of how Britain and the United States
share intelligence after the reports, based on a leak, suggested
such cooperation ran much deeper than was previously known.
"SNOOPERS' CHARTER BY THE BACK DOOR"
Critics said the collaboration amounted to a "snoopers'
charter by the back door", accusing the security services of
having much greater access to Britons' phone and electronic
communications than allowed under British law thanks to the
clandestine U.S. programme.
But Hague said such fears were misplaced.
"Intelligence gathering in this country, by the UK, is
governed by a very strong legal framework so that we get the
balance right between the liberties and privacy of people and
the security of the country."
Any intelligence gathering was "authorised, necessary,
proportionate and targeted," he added, saying he personally
authorised GCHQ intercepts "most days of the week".
There is public debate in Britain about giving the security
services more powers to eavesdrop after a British soldier was
brutally killed in London last month in an incident the
government described as a "terrorist" attack.
Douglas Alexander, the opposition Labour party's spokesman
for foreign affairs, welcomed Hague's promise to address
parliament on the subject, but said he needed to be more open.
"I will be asking the Foreign Secretary in the House of
Commons tomorrow to clarify the role of his Department in
overseeing those legal frameworks," Alexander said in a
statement.
"It is vital that the Government now reassures people who
are rightly concerned about these reports."
Britain's parliamentary intelligence and security committee
has demanded a report from GCHQ on the subject. By coincidence,
its members are due in Washington on Monday to conduct talks
with lawmakers and officials in the U.S. intelligence community.
Hague said most Britons had nothing to fear.
"If you are a law-abiding citizen of this country ... you'll
never be aware of all the things those (intelligence) agencies
are doing to stop your identity being stolen or to stop a
terrorist blowing you up tomorrow," he said.
"But if you are a would-be terrorist or the centre of a
criminal network or a foreign intelligence agency trying to spy
on Britain you should be worried because that is what we work on
and we are on the whole quite good at it."
EUROPEAN FEARS
Reports about the apparent sophistication and long reach of
U.S. surveillance have also caused anxiety in continental
Europe, particularly in Germany, where there are memories of the
former East Germany's Stasi intelligence service.
The country's data commissioner has said he expects the
government to put a stop to any American surveillance of German
citizens, while worried lawmakers from across the political
spectrum have said they want to know more.
"No one has a problem with the USA keeping terrorists under
surveillance - that has prevented terrorist attacks in Germany
before now too," said Thomas Oppermann, a senior lawmaker from
the opposition Social Democrats (SPD).
"(But) total surveillance of all citizens by the USA is
completely inappropriate. The German government must protect the
privacy of Germans from the USA too."
President Barack Obama is due to visit Germany later this
month and both the SPD and the opposition Greens have urged
Chancellor Angela Merkel to raise the issue with him.
"This affair looks like it will be one of the biggest
scandals in data sharing ... Merkel cannot just look away and
act like nothing has happened," Renate Kuenast, a senior Green
lawmaker, told Reuters.
In Switzerland, at least one lawmaker has demanded that
Internet giant Google be forced to be more transparent about the
user data it retains.
In neighbouring France, reaction has been more muted so far
though rights groups have criticised the French authorities in
the past over their ability to filter, censor and block some
websites without a court's approval.
The French authorities are themselves preparing to roll out
an electronic data gathering system to help investigators.