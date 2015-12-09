LONDON Dec 9 U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Wednesday she was disappointed by a European Union court decision to strike down a data transfer deal and said legislation in the European Parliament might further restrict information sharing.

In a speech on counter-terrorism in London, Lynch singled out a decision by the EU's highest court in October to strike down the so called Safe Harbor deal that allowed thousands of companies to easily transfer personal data from Europe to the United States.

"It is particularly disappointing that the European Court of Justice - in a case based on inaccurate and outdated media reports - recently struck down the Safe Harbor Agreement," Lynch said in remarks prepared for delivery.

"It is highly concerning to us that data privacy legislation advancing in the European Parliament might further restrict transatlantic information sharing," she said.

The United States has crafted information sharing agreements with 45 partners to identify and track suspected terrorists, a partnership that has given Interpol 4,000 profiles of foreign fighters, Lynch said. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)