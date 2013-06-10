By David Ingram
| WASHINGTON, June 9
WASHINGTON, June 9 Edward Snowden's decision to
flee to Hong Kong as he prepared to expose the U.S. government's
secret surveillance programs may not save him from prosecution
due to an extradition treaty in force since 1998.
A 29-year-old former CIA employee, Snowden has identified
himself as the person who gave the Guardian and the Washington
Post classified documents about how the U.S. National Security
Agency obtained data from U.S. telecom and Internet companies.
While preparing his leaks, Snowden left Hawaii for Hong Kong
on May 20 so he would be in a place that might be able to resist
U.S. prosecution attempts, he told the Guardian.
"Mainland China does have significant restrictions on free
speech but the people of Hong Kong have a long tradition of
protesting in the streets, making their views known," Snowden, a
U.S. citizen, said in a video interview posted on the Guardian's
website.
"I believe that the Hong Kong government is actually
independent in relation to a lot of other leading Western
governments," he said from his hotel in the territory.
The NSA has requested a criminal probe into the leaks and on
Sunday, the U.S. Justice Department said it was in the initial
stages of a criminal investigation.
Any prosecution of Snowden would likely come under the
Espionage Act of 1917, the same law the U.S. government has used
against other civilians who have disclosed classified
information without authorization.
The United States and Hong Kong signed their extradition
treaty in 1996, a year before the former British colony was
returned to China. It allows for the exchange of criminal
suspects in a formalized process that may also involve the
Chinese government.
The treaty went into force in 1998 and provides that Hong
Kong authorities can hold Snowden for 60 days, following a U.S.
request that includes probable cause, while Washington prepares
a formal extradition request.
Some lawyers with expertise in extraditions said it would be
a challenge for Snowden to circumvent the treaty if the U.S.
government decides to prosecute him.
"They're not going to put at risk their relationship with
the U.S. over Mr. Snowden, and very few people have found that
they have the clout to persuade another country to go out of
their way for them," said Robert Anello, a New York lawyer who
has handled extradition cases.
That is especially true when, as in this case, there is no
third country to object. "If you're an American citizen, fleeing
the U.S. isn't such an easy thing," Anello said.
PAST CASES
In March, a former equities research analyst, Trent Martin,
was extradited to New York to face charges of insider trading.
He had been arrested in Hong Kong in December and has pleaded
not guilty.
Other suspects were extradited for smuggling charges,
suspicion of violating controls on military exports, investment
fraud charges and the alleged sale of illegal prescription
drugs, according to U.S. prosecutor statements at the time.
Douglas McNabb, a Houston lawyer who specializes in
extradition, said he was surprised to hear that Snowden had
chosen Hong Kong as a safe haven given the existing treaty.
"Probable cause won't be hard," McNabb said. "This guy came
out and said, 'I did it.' His best defense would probably be
that this is a political case instead of a criminal one." The
treaty prohibits extradition for political cases.
Because Hong Kong is under the ultimate control of China,
the treaty also allows for the refusal of transfers that would
implicate the "defense, foreign affairs or essential public
interest or policy" of China.
Another defense for Snowden, lawyers said, would be to argue
a lack of "dual-criminality" - for a person to be extradited,
the alleged act must be a crime in both countries.
While that will be for a Hong Kong court to decide, it might
be a long shot, Anello said. "My guess is they will be able to
find a law in Hong Kong that is very similar" to the U.S.
Espionage Act, he said.
Hong Kong has not agreed to every U.S. request for a
prisoner transfer.
In 2008, Hong Kong released without explanation an Iranian
operative whom Washington had accused of trying to obtain
embargoed airplane parts. Yousef Boushvash was in custody with a
criminal complaint on file in New York, so his release angered
U.S. officials.
It was not immediately clear whether Snowden had a lawyer.
Jesselyn Radack, a former Justice Department lawyer who
represents whistleblowers, said she expected prosecutors would
"try to indict him as soon as possible" with "voluminous"
Espionage Act charges followed by Interpol warrants for his
arrest.
But she said Snowden fit the profile and legal definition of
a whistleblower and should be entitled to protections under a
federal law passed to protect people who reveal waste and abuse.
"He said very clearly in statements that he's given that he
was doing this to serve a public purpose," Radack said.
Asked if he had a plan in place, Snowden told the Guardian:
"The only thing I can do is sit here and hope the Hong Kong
government does not deport me ... My predisposition is to seek
asylum in a country with shared values. The nation that most
encompasses this is Iceland. They stood up for people over
Internet freedom. I have no idea what my future is going to be."
(Reporting by David Ingram, Mark Hosenball, John Shiffman,
Joseph Ax, Andrew Longstreth and Andrea Shalal-Esa.; Editing by
Howard Goller, Tiffany Wu and Christopher Wilson)