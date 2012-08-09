* Hate speech is protected by the First Amendment
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Aug 9 Efforts by U.S. authorities to
spot and pre-empt violent right-wing extremists like the
ex-soldier who shot up a Wisconsin Sikh temple face serious
legal and political hurdles, including free speech guarantees
and pushback from political lobbies.
Officials and private experts who track extremists groups
say U.S. laws, particularly the First Amendment to the U.S.
Constitution, prevent official investigators from bringing cases
against Americans for having extreme beliefs.
And past attempts by the U.S. government to highlight the
threat of right-wing extremism have provoked a political
backlash, further complicating attempts to deal with the issue.
After the leak of a 2009 Department of Homeland Security
report that noted the potential radicalization of U.S. military
veterans, conservative activists complained that it defamed the
troops. DHS was forced to apologize for the document and disband
the unit that produced it.
The Wisconsin shooter, Wade Page, was a military veteran,
although he had been discharged years ago, in 1998. U.S.
officials confirmed government agencies over the past several
years received reports linking Page to white supremacist groups.
Two private groups that monitor extremist movements, the
Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League of
B'nai Brith, said they had also collected information about
Wade's involvement with extremists, including pictures of
tattoos linking him to a racist group called the Hammerskins.
But even in such cases, U.S. laws can make it difficult, if
not illegal, for government agencies even to open investigations
into people who express such views.
"We can't launch investigations based on free speech," a
federal law enforcement official said. If federal investigators
did investigate an individual for merely expressing extremist
views, the official said, "they could get into trouble."
In contrast, laws in some European nations proscribe and
even criminalize various forms of "hate speech." German law bans
"incitement of popular hatred."
In Britain, the former captain of England's national soccer
team was recently put on trial for allegedly hurling a racist
taunt at a rival player. He was subsequently acquitted.
In Page's case, "I don't think law enforcement could have
done any more than they did do to stop this," said Mark Potok, a
veteran investigator of Far Right groups with the Southern
Poverty Law Center.
RACIST ROCK BAND
While there was information out there that Page might have
"said vile things ... the activities of this man were totally
legal," Potok said. "There was no indication that this guy was
going to carry out a mass murder."
Mark Pitcavage, an investigator for the Anti-Defamation
League (ADL), said his organization had been aware of "Definite
Hate," a racist rock band in which Page played, for several
years. But ADL did not focus on Page until about 2010.
Even when ADL started paying more attention to Page,
Pitcavage said, there was little to indicate he was on the verge
of committing violence, let alone mass murder.
"I can't fault federal or local law enforcement for not
picking up that he was a loose cannon," Pitcavage said.
He said Page moved to Wisconsin only recently, and that
"lone wolf" extremists who move around the country are "the
hardest to track. They're not around long enough (in one place)
to call attention to themselves."
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead federal
agency in investigating cases of "domestic terrorism" and
collecting intelligence on home-grown militants.
FBI spokesman Paul Bresson said it would not be "fair to say
we focus more or less attention on a particular group. We
investigate threats of criminal activity wherever it takes us."
But Bresson said that in pursuing such cases, the Bureau was
obliged to be mindful of issues like freedom of speech.
"No matter how offensive to some, we are keenly aware that
expressing views by itself is not a crime and the protections
afforded under the Constitution cannot be compromised," he said.
Some government officials who tried to call attention to
what they perceived to be a growing threat from right-wing
extremists felt badly burnt after the Department of Homeland
Security publicly disavowed the 2009 study they had produced.
The paper, entitled "Rightwing Extremism: Current Economic
and Political Climate Fueling Resurgence in Radicalization and
Recruitment," was produced by a group of analysts attached to
the department's intelligence and analysis office.
In hindsight, the paper seems prophetic. It said that
right-wing extremists had "capitalized on the election of the
first African-American president, and are focusing their efforts
to recruit new members, mobilize existing supporters, and
broaden their scope and appeal through propaganda," though it
noted "they have not yet turned to attack planning."
DISGRUNTLED VETERANS?
The paper also asserted that "the return of military
veterans facing significant challenges reintegrating into their
communities could lead to the potential emergence of terrorist
groups or lone wolf extremists capable of carrying out violent
attacks."
It devoted several paragraphs to "Disgruntled Military
Veterans," whose skills and knowledge, it said, "have the
potential to boost the capabilities of extremists - including
lone wolves or small terrorist cells - to carry out violence."
After the paper was leaked, criticism from conservative
commentators became so intense that Janet Napolitano, the
Homeland Security Secretary, publicly apologized.
In the wake of the controversy, Homeland Security disbanded
the small team of analysts assigned to study "domestic
non-Islamic extremism," which had produced the report. Much
larger teams of analysts at the department were assigned to sort
through information about Islamic militants.
Daryl Johnson, the former official who ran the team, told
Wired Magazine's "Danger Room" blog this week his team had been
"dissolved," and that Homeland Security was "scoffing at the
mission of doing domestic counter-terrorism, as is Congress."
One senior law enforcement official, speaking on condition
of anonymity, insisted U.S. agencies are still seriously engaged
in assessing potential threats from both violent right-wing
extremists and Islamic militants.
Even though Homeland Security's intelligence office
underwent a "restructuring" after the 2009 report came out, the
official said, it continues to study and produce papers on
right-wing threats.
These include white supremacists and "sovereign citizens," a
genre of extremists who refuse to recognize the U.S. government,
often use fraudulent identification and financial documents, and
sometimes react violently when challenged.
Homeland Security also produced a detailed study of Anders
Behring Breivik, the gunman who killed more than 70 people in
Norway last year. The study aimed to examine whether, in
hindsight, there were indicators in the behavior of a "lone
wolf" like Breivik that could have enabled authorities to spot
and prevent his descent into violence.
Because lone-wolf attackers like Page are the hardest to
spot in advance, federal officials and private monitoring groups
say they are expanding efforts to educate state and local law
enforcement authorities on danger signs to look for.
