By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Jan 20 The man whom U.S. authorities
accuse of helping Osama bin Laden disseminate calls for Muslims
to wage war on Americans went on trial on Tuesday on terror
charges related to the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya
and Tanzania that killed 224 people.
Khalid al-Fawwaz, a 52-year-old Saudi national, faces up to
life in prison if convicted on five counts, including conspiracy
to kill U.S. nationals.
Jury selection began on Tuesday in the trial, which is
expected to last about a month. The case appears to have drawn
additional security to the courthouse in downtown Manhattan,
where police officers and U.S. Homeland Security personnel toted
automatic weapons on Tuesday.
Al-Fawwaz has been imprisoned for more than 15 years while
awaiting trial, first in the United Kingdom and then in the
United States following a lengthy extradition battle.
He originally faced trial alongside two co-defendants, Abu
Anas al-Liby of Libya and Abdul Adel Bary of Egypt. But al-Liby,
who was snatched in October 2013 by U.S. forces in Tripoli, died
this month after years of medical problems.
Bary pleaded guilty in September in a deal that limited his
maximum sentence to 25 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on
Feb. 6 before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is also
overseeing the al-Fawwaz trial.
A lawyer for al-Fawwaz did not respond to a request for
comment.
According to U.S. prosecutors, the al Qaeda media office was
launched in 1994 under al-Fawwaz's leadership to publicize bin
Laden's statements. In August 1996, bin Laden issued his first
fatwa, or religious decree, calling on Muslims to drive U.S.
soldiers out of Saudi Arabia.
But al-Fawwaz also used the office to funnel supplies to al
Qaeda, including a satellite phone for bin Laden, and to
facilitate internal communications among al Qaeda associates,
according to the indictment.
Prosecutors say al-Fawwaz disseminated messages from bin
Laden to media outlets in 1996 and 1998, including declarations
of war against Americans.
Al-Fawwaz is the third alleged al Qaeda figure to face trial
in New York in the past year.
One of bin Laden's sons-in-law, Suleiman Abu Ghaith, was
convicted last March of aiding al Qaeda. Two months later,
radical London imam Abu Hamza al-Masri was found guilty for his
role in the 1998 kidnapping of Western tourists in Yemen that
left four hostages dead, among other crimes.
Both were sentenced to life in U.S. prison.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax, editing by G Crosse)