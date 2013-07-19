* Officials working to declassify more information
By Deborah Charles
WASHINGTON, July 19 The U.S. government said on
Friday a secret court that oversees intelligence activities
granted its request to continue a telephone surveillance program
- one of the two data collection efforts leaked by former
security contractor Edward Snowden.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or
ODNI, said its authority to maintain the program expired on
Friday and that the government sought and received a renewal
from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court.
The ODNI said in a statement it was disclosing the renewal
as part of an effort at greater transparency following Snowden's
disclosure of the telephone data collection and email
surveillance programs.
A top official said earlier on Friday that intelligence
officials were working to declassify information on the programs
that Snowden had already partially disclosed.
Robert Litt, general counsel of ODNI, said he was optimistic
the intelligence community could make "a lot of progress" in
declassifying the information.
U.S. officials faced a public uproar after Snowden began
leaking classified information about telephone and email
collection programs. Intelligence officials have been pushing
to justify the programs as legal, particularly under the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, which requires a secret
court to approve the programs.
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court sided on Monday
with Yahoo Inc and ordered the Obama administration to
declassify and publish a 2008 court decision justifying Prism,
the data collection program revealed last month by Snowden.
The ruling could offer a rare glimpse into how the
government has legally justified its spy agencies' data
collection programs under FISA.
"One of the hurdles to declassification earlier was that the
existence of the programs was classified," Litt said in response
to questions after a speech at the Brookings Institution. "It's
very hard to think about releasing the opinion that says a
particular program is legal if you're not going to disclose what
the program is. Now that the program has been declassified,
we're going back and we're looking at these opinions."
Litt said intelligence officials were looking across the
spectrum of its activities to see what could be declassified.
"We're trying to prioritize things that we think are of the
greatest public interest," he said. "The highest priority is
getting out fuller information about the programs about which
partial information is already out."
The 2008 ruling mentioned by the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Court stemmed from Yahoo's challenge of the
legality of broad, warrantless surveillance programs like Prism.
A number of major U.S. Internet companies, including
Microsoft, Google and Facebook, have
asked the government for permission to disclose the number of
national security-related user data requests they receive.
Snowden, who faces espionage charges for releasing the
classified information, has been holed up at a Moscow airport
for three weeks trying to avoid prosecution. This week, he
sought temporary asylum in Russia.
