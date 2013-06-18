BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology plans two subsidiaries in Hefei and Kunshan
* Says plans to set up two wholly owned tech subsidiaries in Hefei and Kunshan respectively and each subsidiary will be capitalized at 30 million yuan
WASHINGTON, June 18 The counsel for the Office of Director of National Intelligence, which oversees U.S. intelligence agencies, said on Tuesday that more opinions of a secret court that issues warrants for surveillance cases would likely be declassified.
Lawmakers at a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing on top-secret National Security Agency spying programs that have been made public pressed for the declassification of more Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court opinions.
"Yes, I think that's probably what we'll do," Robert Litt, general counsel for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said. (Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria and Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jackie Frank)
* Says plans to set up two wholly owned tech subsidiaries in Hefei and Kunshan respectively and each subsidiary will be capitalized at 30 million yuan
* Total revenue for 3 months to 31 March was $239,673 compared to $261,358 in prior year corresponding period