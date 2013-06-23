HONG KONG, June 23 Edward Snowden, the former
contractor for the U.S. National Security Agency, left Hong Kong
on a flight for Moscow on Sunday and his final destination may
be Ecuador or Iceland, the South China Morning Post said.
It did not give any source for the information. A Hong Kong
government spokesman said Snowden had left voluntarily.
The paper earlier quoted Snowden offering new details about
America's spy activities, including accusations of U.S. hacking
of Chinese mobile phone companies and targeting China's Tsinghua
University.
Documents previously leaked by Snowden revealed that the
NSA has access to vast amounts of internet data such as emails,
chat rooms and video from large companies, including Facebook
and Google, under a government program known as Prism.
