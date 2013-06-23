* Snowden keeps low profile, seeks asylum in Ecuador
* Ecuador envoy visits airport hotel
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, June 23 Former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden kept people guessing about his
whereabouts and plans on Sunday after fleeing Hong Kong for
Moscow.
Snowden, who is wanted by Washington after leaking details
about U.S. surveillance, stayed out of sight after the plane he
was believed to be on landed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.
A source at the Russian airline Aeroflot said Snowden would
fly to Cuba on Monday and was expected to go on to Venezuela,
although Ecuador later said he had asked it for asylum.
Passengers arriving from Hong Kong said he may have been
whisked away from the runway by waiting cars, initially
prompting speculation he may spend the night in a foreign
embassy in the Russian capital.
"There were a lot of police and black cars when we were
getting off the plane," said a passenger who gave his name only
as Olivier.
But a source at an airport hotel said he had spotted Snowden
there and Ecuador's ambassador to Russia, Patricio Alberto
Chavez Zavala, later spent several minutes inside the building.
The envoy told reporters as he went in that he expected to
have talks with Snowden and Sarah Harrison, a representative of
the WikiLeaks anti-secrecy group.
"We're waiting for Sarah. We're going to talk to them," the
envoy said at the Capsule Hotel, which is intended for transit
passengers who do not have a visa to enter Russia.
Ecuador later confirmed it had received an asylum request
from Snowden but the ambassador declined to give more details
and did not make clear if Snowden was inside the hotel.
POSSIBLE ASLYUM IN RUSSIA?
There was speculation in Moscow earlier on Sunday that
Snowden might seek to stay in Russia, whose leaders accuse the
United States of double standards on democracy and have
championed public figures who challenge Western governments.
But Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said he was unaware of
Snowden's plans and the Foreign Ministry declined immediate
comment on whether he had asked for asylum.
Alexei Pushkov, head of the lower house of parliament's
foreign affairs committee, said it was not clear whether Moscow
might offer Snowden asylum - a move that could cause further
friction in already frayed relations with Washington.
He made clear he believed there would be few diplomatic
consequences even if it did, dismissing suggestions this would
amount to a "Cold War" act.
"It was strange to hear that Snowden is flying to Moscow
from Hong Kong as an ordinary passenger. The U.S. wants him very
much, but China didn't hand him over," Pushkov wrote on Twitter.
"If spying wearing a wig is the norm, then granting of
political refuge is not an act (of the Cold War) either," he
wrote, referring to the expulsion of a U.S. diplomat who was
accused last month of spying following his detention with wigs,
a compass and large sums of money.
People who have taken refuge in Moscow in the past include
Lee Harvey Oswald, the man later accused of assassinating
President John F. Kennedy. He defected to the Soviet Union in
1959 and returned to the United States in 1962, before Kennedy's
murder.
Others include four British double agents during the Cold
War - Guy Burgess, Donald Maclean, Kim Philby and George Blake.
Blake was awarded a medal by Putin in 2007 and lives quietly
outside Moscow to this day.
